Irene Aldana Sees The Path To The Title

While it was hard to be on the sidelines while Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña split the results of two incredible fights, Aldana’s 14-month break from competition was a necessity.

Aldana was dealing with some injuries and felt that if she was going to make a true run at the bantamweight title, she would need to be 100 percent to beat the division’s elite. She learned that lesson when she traveled to Abu Dhabi in 2020 to fight Holly Holm with a serious foot injury. Aldana lost that bout and took time to heal before accepting her next challenge.

It paid off in a big way, as Aldana knocked out Yana Kunitskaya in the first round of their UFC 264 bout.

“I was coming back from a bad loss against Holly Holm and coming back and winning that way was great for me. I felt very good, I felt ready, I felt at home,” Aldana told UFC.com. “I was really enjoying every moment. With every fight I feel more comfortable and happier. I felt the joy of the public of the people. It fulfills me.”