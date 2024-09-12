Irene Aldana: ‘The Goal Is Still The Same’

After getting beaten by Nunes in what turned out to be her farewell fight, Aldana took a few months before returning to action, finally stepping back into the fray on the final card of the year at UFC 296 in a critical matchup with Brazilian Karol Rosa.

While it was a very much a bout where Rosa needed to show whether she could beat a top tier competitor in order to advance in the rankings, it was also a chance to see what type of “title fight hangover” there was for Aldana. She’d worked so hard to put herself into the championship mix, garnered the opportunity to challenge for championship gold, and then failed to deliver in the moment, landing on the business end of one of the more lopsided decisions in recent title fight history.

Through the first round, it looked like Aldana was still stuck in first gear as she was for the entirety of the bout with Nunes, as Rosa targeted her lead leg early and often, leaving the recent title challenger bruised and hobbling when the horn sounded to signal the end of the frame. Officially, Aldana was out-struck 45-30 in the first, with Rosa landing at a 50-percent clip and connecting with 32 leg kicks.

Rosa continued the focused attacks in the second and third rounds, but Aldana heeded the direction of her corner and ramped up her own aggressiveness, throwing more and landing more over each of the next two frames to work her way back into a fight that seemed to have gotten away from her after the opening five minutes.