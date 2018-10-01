Irene Aldana Embraces Chance To Fight In Mexico

When Irene Aldana talks about the last time she fought in Mexico City in 2013, her description of that night as “awesome” is probably an understatement considering what she pulled off that night at Lienzo Charro La Tapatia.

Just one fight into her professional career, one that began without the benefit of any amateur experience, Aldana went from 1-0 to 3-0 in the space of one minute and three seconds, as she finished Flor Saenz and Mayra Arce on the same night.

“I won my first fight with a TKO in 20 seconds and then I fought my second fight and I got a knockout with a spinning wheel kick in 43 seconds and won the belt of that league,” recalled Aldana. “That was so exciting and those two fights opened the door for me to fight in Jungle Fight in Brazil for the belt. Everything went so quickly.”

Aldana’s fourth fight was going to be against future UFC fighter Larissa Pacheco just two months after her big night in Mexico City. It was a rapid step-up in competition, but Aldana didn’t blink.