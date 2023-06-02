Irene Aldana Aims To Continue Mexico’s Big 2023 In UFC

With a spot in the main event in Vancouver, Aldana will have the opportunity to claim the belt and join three other Mexican fighters that are currently champions of their divisions: flyweights Brandon Moreno and Alexa Grasso, and interim featherweight titilist Yair Rodriguez.

At UFC 289, Aldana is looking to join her compatriots as a UFC champion.

Order UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Now!

“We’ve found strength seeing other peoples’ success,” Aldana told Megan Olivi when discussing Mexicans in UFC. “And their successes are a strength, too. This is very important for Mexico, and I’m ready to give them the fourth belt.”

The stakes could not be higher for Aldana ahead of the biggest fight of her career to date, and the Culiacan, Sinaloa native has been battle-tested since her UFC debut in 2016.