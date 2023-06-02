Irene Aldana Aims To Continue Mexico’s Big 2023 In UFC

UFC Unfiltered
When Irene Aldana enters the Octagon to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 on June 10, she will be fighting for more than just the bantamweight championship – she will be fighting for the pride of her entire nation.
With a spot in the main event in Vancouver, Aldana will have the opportunity to claim the belt and join three other Mexican fighters that are currently champions of their divisions: flyweights Brandon Moreno and Alexa Grasso, and interim featherweight titilist Yair Rodriguez.
At UFC 289, Aldana is looking to join her compatriots as a UFC champion.
Order UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Now!
“We’ve found strength seeing other peoples’ success,” Aldana told Megan Olivi when discussing Mexicans in UFC. “And their successes are a strength, too. This is very important for Mexico, and I’m ready to give them the fourth belt.”
The stakes could not be higher for Aldana ahead of the biggest fight of her career to date, and the Culiacan, Sinaloa native has been battle-tested since her UFC debut in 2016.
Irene Aldana Sits Down With Megan Olivi | UFC 289
Irene Aldana Sits Down With Megan Olivi | UFC 289
/
Currently ranked fifth at 135 pounds, Aldana holds a 14-6 record over the past seven years, most recently defeating Macy Chiasson by knockout at UFC 279 in September 2022. Aldana’s victory came in the form of an upkick to the body, only the third such KO in UFC history, and the only one targeted at the body.
Aldana deals more damage via striking attacks than nearly any fighter in UFC history. She connects with 5.61 significant strikes per minute, the fourth highest rate in bantamweight history. Aldana also ranks third all-time in takedown defense and fourth all-time in women’s bantamweight history in strike defense at 61%.
CHECK OUT MORE UFC 289 COVERAGE: Nunes vs Aldana Preview | Reasons To Watch UFC 289 | June's Most Anticipated Fights
Winning this fight and earning Mexico’s fourth championship of the year will be no easy task for Aldana, as Nunes looks to build on her legacy and continue her reign atop the division.
Nunes, the most decorated fighter in women’s UFC history, holds the records for most wins at 15 and for most title fight wins at 10. Aldana understands the magnitude of this challenge, and she believes that she will rise to the occasion.
“I’m honored to share the Octagon with her,” Aldana said of her matchup with Nunes. “But, at this point, I feel very happy that it came at this time, because I feel so ready for that. I’m just enjoying the moment. I’m happy with the pressure.”
Aldana’s upcoming bout marks the latest in a series of major moments for Mexico in UFC this year.
Kicking off 2023, Moreno reclaimed his belt in a victory over rival Deiveson Figueiredo by knockout at UFC 283 in January. Moreno’s first title win at UFC 263 in June 2021 also came against Figueiredo, as he won via submission in Glendale, Arizona.
In February, Rodriguez defeated Josh Emmett by submission at UFC 284 to win his first belt. That same month, UFC announced plans for a Performance Institute in Mexico City, set to open in the fourth quarter of 2023. The state-of-the-art training venue in the Mexican capital city will be used to develop the next generation of top-flight fighters from Mexico and from all over Latin America.
Most recently, Grasso, a teammate of Aldana’s earned a victory over Valentina Shevchenko by rear naked choke at UFC 285 in March and became the first Mexican woman to earn a UFC belt.
Over 2,000 miles from her gym in Guadalajara, at UFC 289 in Vancouver, Aldana will have the chance to put her stamp on Mexico’s banner year in UFC.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags
:
:
International Fight Week
Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…
Fight Coverage