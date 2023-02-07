Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi Eyes MMA Run After Wrestling | UFC Fight Pass

Tony Cassioppi of the University of Iowa has had All-American status three times and shared the room with some of the most gritty and successful wrestlers on the planet, and even the most decorated wrestlers out there find Cassioppi to be the most dangerous man in the room.

Order UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

“Spencer [Lee] always jokes that the only way he’d ever be able to take me in a fight is if he had 30 yards and a gun,” Cassioppi laughed.

Aside from the size difference, what is it about Cassioppi that would have the face of NCAA keeping his distance?

As it turns out, not only can Cassioppi hold his own with the best on the mat, he’s likely one of the most skilled strikers in the NCAA.

“I did box growing up, too,” Cassioppi said. “I was Silver Gloves, and I went to the Ringside World Championships in Wichita or wherever they’re at a couple times.”