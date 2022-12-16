Iowa Vs. OSU Bigger Than Piccininni Vs. Gilman | UFC Fight Pass

In a sport based on physicality, dominating an opponent and imposition of will, wrestling doesn’t have the post-match shoving matches and competitor resentment the way one would expect. The sport is founded on a base layer of class and respect that allows for “a little extra” as long as hands are shaken and heads are held high afterwards.

That being said, you never quite know what you’re going to get when you throw ten Cowboys out there with ten Hawkeyes.

“There will never not be bad blood between Iowa and Oklahoma State,” Piccininni firmly said. “There will never not be. It goes back to John Smith and the Brands and Eric Guerrero and the Brands. Leroy Smith, it goes back generations. It’s not just my era. It’s bigger than me. That’s why I say that. Oklahoma State and Iowa might be the best rivalry in college sports ever, historically.”

After a regular season dual between Oklahoma State and Iowa, Piccininni and Gilman met in the handshake line, where Piccininni famously told Gilman he’d see him at Nationals. Gilman, being Gilman, took exception to the comment and gave Piccininni, Coach Smith and everybody else listening a piece of his mind, setting the table for a trip to St. Louis to remember in March.

Make no mistake about it, Piccininni wasn’t in the mood for Gilman’s barking after the dual, but the heat was turned up a little bit higher when the freshman heard the Hawkeye going after his coach.

“I hold the most respect for Coach Smith for what he did for the program in Oklahoma State and the sport of wrestling,” Piccininni said. “You don’t disrespect a dude like that, and you don’t disrespect my coach. That’s a dude I’d go to war for. That kind of pissed me off.”