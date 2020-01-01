Ion Cutelaba Eyes Big Step Forward In Norfolk

When you’re constantly watching fighters compete at the highest level, there are times when you can take for granted some of the basic, fundamental realities regarding what it transpiring in front of you; namely that getting there is only the first chapter in a much longer, far more complex story.

The days of athletes arriving in the Octagon as a finished product are largely gone and while some still exhibit a more complete skill set upon arrival than others, there is a larger portion of the UFC roster whose first two, three, four years are all about developing skills, acquiring experience, and maturing into a more accurate representation of who they are inside the cage.

Ion Cutelaba is a good example of this.

The Moldovan light heavyweight, who returns to action against Magomed Ankalaev in the middle of this weekend’s main card at Chartway Arena, made his promotional debut in June 2016 as an undersized 22-year-old bundle of energy, having won 11 of his first 13 professional bouts.

He’d spent exactly 29 seconds fighting in the second round, and his next longest appearance lasted a little over two-and-a-half minutes.