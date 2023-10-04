Ion Cutelaba: Collecting More Data

“I think it will be a blend of the two,” he said with a smile when asked if fans should expect his trademark aggressive self or his more subdued alter-ego when he steps into the Octagon with Lins to close out the prelims this weekend. “(It will be) a mix between ‘The Hulk’ and the more patient, more reserved fighter from last time.”

When asked about the shift in approach and overall changes he made prior to his last fight and whether they are now permanent pieces of his preparations, Cutelaba gave a thoughtful answer, basically saying he needs more data before being able to say for sure.

“What I will say is that I cannot say definitively what changed until after this fight, because this fight will tell me if what I changed is really working,” offered the well-spoken father of two, who has only gone the distance three times in his UFC career and has not seen a third round since his September 2021 clash with Devin Clark. “I will be able to tell you about the things I changed after this fight.”

The “we need to wait and see” approach makes a great deal of sense, because the last thing an athlete — or anyone, really — wants to do is commit to an approach, believe it’s working, and then find out otherwise.