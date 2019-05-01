Invicta's Young Excited For Phoenix Rising Event

Invicta FC has been planted firmly in the ground since their first event on April 28, 2012.

With seven finishes the event proved that the Kansas City promotion had some fire behind it. Liz Carmouche continued trending up on a path that would eventually lead her into the UFC by defeating Ashleigh Curry by a TKO win in under two minutes. Jessica Penne followed suit with a TKO in the third round of the co-main event.

With four future UFC fighters on the card, the card was stacked with the future of women’s mixed martial arts.