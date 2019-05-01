Invicta Phoenix Rising FAQ

In an homage to the early days of MMA tournaments, including the early UFC fights, this Friday's Invicta Phoneix Rising strawweight tournament is a throwback designed to deliver the visceral thrill that comes when only one fighter can be crowned the champ.

While the "iron man" format has always been a staple in mixed martial arts, it's new to Invicta FC. For new fans that have questions, or old fans that need a refresher course, we've got all the details.