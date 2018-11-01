Invicta FC 32 Marks Return Of Kaitlin Young

“I really think international experience is important for development,” Young said. “There’s still a couple fights I wished I had but I fought in Thailand and I had almost as many fights as I had had prior to that.”



Young came back to the United States rejuvenated and ready to test her hand on The Ultimate Fighter.



“They were having TUF tryouts and I didn’t even get an interview, which I was annoyed by, so I emailed a promoter and set up a fight,” Young said.



Her first fight in four years was the first unanimous decision victory of her career, countering her strategy in her first run in mixed martial arts.



“I think it’s in my nature to come out of the gate hot,” Young said. “It’s something that I’ve really worked on. In Muay Thai, fights are five rounds, so now I feel less pressure to go out and try to do something. If it happens in the first round, great.”



Although Young feels more confident in her endurance, her patience and improved endurance will not come with a sacrifice of aggression.



Young’s last appearance at Invicta was at Invicta FC 9: Honchak vs Hashi, and during her four-year sabbatical, Invicta has charged forward, and her return at Invicta 32: Spencer vs Sorenson comes with a sense of maturity as a fighter but also joy as a fan of the sport.