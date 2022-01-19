Introducing Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC

Goodbye iKON MMA, hello Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC!
After seven shows, a classic post-fight speech and a hell of a lot of Jonny Parsons, iKON MMA matchmaker Dean Toole has joined forces with one of the biggest stars in all of MMA.
Jorge Masvidal and Dean Toole have been friends long before running a promotion together, and Masvidal believes it’s the relationship the two have that is going to change iKON from promising promotion to must watch TV.
The Main Event for Jorge Masvidal’a iKON FC is Jared Gooden vs Aaron Highbaugh in a Middleweight Bout. Jorge Masvidal’a iKON Fighting debuts next Friday January 21 on @UFCFightPass #iKONFighting #MMA #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/32sEkwURUb— Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) January 14, 2022
“I’m very passionate about the sport and so is Dean Toole. Me and Dean, apart from being business partners, are very much a part of each other’s lives,” Masvidal said. “The synergy that we have going about the sport is very similar and very parallel. Why I bring up our relationship is because that’s what’s going to be one of the major driving forces in how we matchmake, in how we’re looking to put this out.”
It’s not uncommon for stars to slap their names on a successful product and ride the wave their name creates. Masvidal and Toole are both adamant that “Gamebred’s” role in the promotion is much more than a simple rebranding.
When Masvidal stepped into the CEO role, he took the wheel with both hands. This is more than just a cash grab. It’s a responsibility and a priority.
Tickets on sale: https://t.co/n4pvpsbPfE pic.twitter.com/FxE4E6KrDs— Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 14, 2022
“We’re going to have some of the best unsigned, untapped talent,” Masvidal said. “It’s our job to bring them to the masses.”
While Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC has yet to have a show, Masvidal is already looking forward to bringing the best fighters he can get his hands on and show them to the world. Add in his experience and expertise and you’re looking at a promotion that could explode.
“When fighters see what we end up doing six months to a year from now, we’re going to generate a lot of traction because I know things that I can definitely bring into the fight game,” Masvidal said. “I know things that work for myself that I can use for the athletes that are going to be fighting under the banner, so it’s amazing. We’re going to change the regional scene up in a major way.”
If “real recognizes real,” what kind of fighters will the realest welterweight of all-time bring to the table. Only a short amount of time will tell!
The new era of Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC begins on Friday, January 21. Tune in, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!