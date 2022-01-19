Introducing Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC

“We’re going to have some of the best unsigned, untapped talent,” Masvidal said. “It’s our job to bring them to the masses.”

While Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC has yet to have a show, Masvidal is already looking forward to bringing the best fighters he can get his hands on and show them to the world. Add in his experience and expertise and you’re looking at a promotion that could explode.

“When fighters see what we end up doing six months to a year from now, we’re going to generate a lot of traction because I know things that I can definitely bring into the fight game,” Masvidal said. “I know things that work for myself that I can use for the athletes that are going to be fighting under the banner, so it’s amazing. We’re going to change the regional scene up in a major way.”

If “real recognizes real,” what kind of fighters will the realest welterweight of all-time bring to the table. Only a short amount of time will tell!

The new era of Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC begins on Friday, January 21. Tune in, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!