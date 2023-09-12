Intriguing Lightweight Matchup Between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green Headlines at UFC Apex

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DAWSON vs. GREEN will take place Saturday, October 7 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Dawson (20-1-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) steps into his first UFC main event with high expectations of making the most out of the opportunity. Unbeaten in his last 12 fights, the Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus has quickly risen through the 155-pound rankings by delivering dominant wins against Damir Ismagulov, Jared Gordon, and Leonardo Santos. Dawson now sets his sights on fan-favorite Green with hopes of delivering a statement performance.

Veteran standout Green (30-14-1 1NC, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.) returns to action looking to steal the show. With an impressive decade-long resume, Green has collected wins against the likes of Nasrat Haqparast, Al Iaquinta, and Clay Guida. Fresh off a submission victory over former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, Green aims on maintaining that momentum by spoiling Dawson’s night in emphatic fashion.

Dana White’s Contender Series breakout star Pyfer (11-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) makes his second appearance of the year. After delivering stellar finishes against UFC middleweights Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert, the Philly striker has yet to have a boring moment inside the Octagon. Pyfer returns to where it all started at the UFC APEX to test himself against fellow knockout artist Alhassan.

Alhassan (11-5, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Accra, Ghana) looks to keep his 100% finish rate intact and position himself for a big opportunity down the road. Proudly representing Ghana, Alhassan has made a name for himself by delivering highlight reel knockouts against formidable foes such as Claudio Ribeiro, Alessio Di Chirico, and Niko Price. He now aims on taking out Pyfer and securing back-to-back wins.

Additional bouts on the card include: