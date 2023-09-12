Intriguing Lightweight Matchup Between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green Headlines at UFC Apex

Embedded
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling bout in the lightweight division, as No. 10 ranked contender Grant Dawson takes on the always exciting Bobby Green. Also on the card, middleweights Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DAWSON vs. GREEN will take place Saturday, October 7 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.
Dawson (20-1-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) steps into his first UFC main event with high expectations of making the most out of the opportunity. Unbeaten in his last 12 fights, the Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus has quickly risen through the 155-pound rankings by delivering dominant wins against Damir Ismagulov, Jared Gordon, and Leonardo Santos. Dawson now sets his sights on fan-favorite Green with hopes of delivering a statement performance.
Veteran standout Green (30-14-1 1NC, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.) returns to action looking to steal the show. With an impressive decade-long resume, Green has collected wins against the likes of Nasrat Haqparast, Al Iaquinta, and Clay Guida. Fresh off a submission victory over former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, Green aims on maintaining that momentum by spoiling Dawson’s night in emphatic fashion.
Dana White’s Contender Series breakout star Pyfer (11-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) makes his second appearance of the year. After delivering stellar finishes against UFC middleweights Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert, the Philly striker has yet to have a boring moment inside the Octagon. Pyfer returns to where it all started at the UFC APEX to test himself against fellow knockout artist Alhassan.
Alhassan (11-5, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Accra, Ghana) looks to keep his 100% finish rate intact and position himself for a big opportunity down the road. Proudly representing Ghana, Alhassan has made a name for himself by delivering highlight reel knockouts against formidable foes such as Claudio Ribeiro, Alessio Di Chirico, and Niko Price. He now aims on taking out Pyfer and securing back-to-back wins.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Alexander Hernandez (14-6, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of San Antonio, Texas) squares off with jiu-jitsu black belt Bill Algeo (17-7, fighting out of King of Prussia, Penn.) at featherweight
- Welterweights Alex Morono (23-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) and Joaquin Buckley (16-6, fighting out of St. Louis, Miss.) look to make a statement
- Former strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7, fighting out of Lodz, Poland) looks for her fourth straight win as she battles Romanian prospect Diana Belbita (15-7, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada)
- Electric lightweights Drew Dober (26-12, 1 NC, Denver, Colo. by way of Omaha, Neb.) and Ricky Glenn (22-7-2, fighting out of Des Moines, Iowa) go toe-to-toe
- Brazil’s Philipe Lins (17-5, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil) takes on the heavy-handed Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Chisinau, Republic of Moldova) in a light heavyweight bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks
- No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.) is scheduled to take on Montel Jackson (14-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) for three five-minute rounds
- At bantamweight, Aoriqileng (24-10, fighting out of Shanghai, China) faces Johnny Munoz (12-3, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico by way of Norco, Calif.)
- An action-packed flyweight contest sees Nate Maness (14-3, fighting out of Morganfield, Kentucky) battle Mateus Mendonca (10-1, fighting out of Pindare Mirim, Maranhao, Brazil)
- Vanessa Demopoulos (9-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) and Kanako Murata (12-2, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) collide in a strawweight bout
- At flyweight Montana De La Rosa (12-8-1, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) takes on Stephanie Egger (8-4, fighting out of St. Gallen, Switzerland)