The Interview: Marc Montoya

UFC: How do you approach team chemistry? If I’m a new fighter off the street and want to be a part of Factory X, what would I have to show you to convince you I belong?

MM: If somebody new wants to come in here and train at Factory X, there’s an entire process that we go through. The first thing is going to be myself and that athlete sitting down and having a conversation on whether or not this is the right fit. What my expectations are. What our coaches’ expectations are. What the team’s expectations are. Obviously what their own expectations and goals are. One of the things I tell athletes a lot is: “if your goal is to not be a world champion, I’m probably the wrong coach.” That doesn’t mean that fighter is wrong. It just means my goals are to be world champions together. If that’s what you’re striving for, that’s one of the things we talk about in that initial conversation.

From there, I’ll put them on the mat for a week, and we’ll see if it’s the right fit. Because ultimately that’s what it needs to be: the right fit for the athlete, the right fit for the coaches and the right fit for the team.

Then from there we have two personality tests that all of our athletes take. The reason I do that is I want to know more about them---faster. Obviously I’m willing to build and grow a relationship over time, but I want to know who they are, what makes them tick, how do they learn. That’s one of the biggest reasons I do it is: how do these kids learn? Are they more auditory? More visual? Do they need to write things down? I want to know. We analyze and review and go over all that stuff. Those are the things of value to myself and our coaches, in order to help motivate and push those buttons.

I always say, if they are going to be just result-oriented—meaning they’re only going to focus on the result—then it’s probably not going to work, because we’re going to spend way more time on the mat training together than we ever are in the cage fighting together. So I want them to be in love with the training and the process. That’s a hard thing to do, though. It takes a lot of bonding and time and getting on the same page to deliver that message: be in love with the training, be in love with the process, and the cherry on top is when we get to go lock the cage door and perform.