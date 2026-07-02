International Fight Week’s Evolution Reaches Another Historic Chapter

When the UFC introduced International Fight Week in 2012, the vision was simple: bring fans from around the world to Las Vegas for a week-long celebration of mixed martial arts.
Fourteen years later, that vision has grown into something much bigger.
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International Fight Week has become UFC’s annual showcase and celebration where championship dreams are realized, legends are honored and some of the sport’s biggest moments unfold under the brightest lights. From fan experiences and Hall of Fame inductions to UFC X and blockbuster numbered events, the week has evolved into the closest thing MMA has to championship week.
Along the way, IFW has served as the backdrop for defining moments throughout UFC history.
One of its earliest turning points came at UFC 189, where Conor McGregor captured the first UFC championship of his career against Chad Mendes. His unforgettable walk to the Octagon and second-round finish marked the beginning of a new era as McGregor’s rise transformed both the UFC and IFW into global attractions.
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Just one year later, UFC 200 raised the bar even higher. Built as one of the most ambitious cards in promotional history, the landmark event reinforced IFW as the destination for the sport’s biggest stars and biggest moments.
As the years passed, the tradition continued. Champions defended their titles, future Hall of Famers added to their legacies and fans from every corner of the globe made the annual trip to Las Vegas.
Whether it was the championship doubleheader at UFC 290 or the resilience shown during UFC 303 as late changes resulted in another memorable event, IFW continued to deliver on its reputation as the UFC’s premier annual celebration.
Now, the next chapter promises to be one of the biggest yet.
This year’s International Fight Week culminates with a rematch 13 years in the making as Max Holloway and Conor McGregor meet in a main event that has captured the attention of the entire combat sports world.
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Their first meeting came in 2013, when a rising McGregor earned a unanimous decision over a 21-year-old Holloway, since then, both men have built Hall of Fame careers. McGregor became the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history and one of the biggest stars combat sports has ever produced. Holloway developed into one of the greatest featherweights of all time, earning countless memorable victories while becoming synonymous with elite pace, durability and championship excellence.
More than a decade after sharing the Octagon for the first time, their paths cross again on the sport’s biggest stage. It's the type of matchup IFW was built to showcase, pairing two iconic names with years of history, championship pedigree and global recognition. Few main events have carried this level of anticipation, and even fewer have arrived with so much history already attached.
International Fight Week has always been about celebrating the UFC’s past while creating its future. From its humble beginnings as a fan festival to the sport’s signature annual event, each summer has added another memorable chapter.
With Holloway and McGregor set to headline the latest edition, IFW once again finds itself exactly where it belongs: at the center of the MMA world.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.