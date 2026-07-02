International Fight Week’s Evolution Reaches Another Historic Chapter

Fourteen years later, that vision has grown into something much bigger.

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International Fight Week has become UFC’s annual showcase and celebration where championship dreams are realized, legends are honored and some of the sport’s biggest moments unfold under the brightest lights. From fan experiences and Hall of Fame inductions to UFC X and blockbuster numbered events, the week has evolved into the closest thing MMA has to championship week.

Along the way, IFW has served as the backdrop for defining moments throughout UFC history.