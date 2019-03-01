Inspiring Others A Main Focus For Heinisch

“It’s all about perspective,” said Heinisch. “At the time, it was the worst time of my life, but when I look back on it, it was the best thing that could have happened to me. I was not going to be able to quit partying, quit my addiction, find God, all these things that happened to me in prison. I wouldn’t have been able to have done any of it without actually going to a prison and going to a prison that had opportunity. I was on a wrestling team, I could box, I could train Muay Thai, I could start an MMA program, I could learn Spanish, I could go to church. All these opportunities that were given to me, it was God’s plan for me. So I use all my troubles as a testimony and it doesn’t bother me to speak about it. It doesn’t bother me when people ask questions about it. I’m an open book, I like to share it and see all the people that I’ve already reached and all the people I’m going to. It makes me happy and it all happened for a reason.”

That’s an admirable attitude to have, especially when the other aspects of his story often get glossed over in favor of the sensational. He’ll have his opportunity to tell his entire tale, as he expects to start writing his biography soon, and it’s a chance to not just get his story out, but to use that story to help others.

“I’ve got a story to tell and it’s an inspirational one and people need to hear it and be inspired,” Heinisch said. “I know it can help a lot of people. I never had someone to really look up to who had the same path that I was on. I have a very unique story and if my story can reach people and I can be that person that they can look up to, I know it would have helped me a lot so hopefully I can be that for them.”

Again, it’s about perspective. And that’s the way he’s approaching his UFC career. To some, he’s already made it. He could walk away tomorrow and still have a redemption story for the ages. But that’s not the way he sees his life.

