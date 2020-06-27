The Incredible Journey of Jinh Yu Frey

“I was in the mountains with family,” recalled Frey, who makes her second walk to the Octagon to battle Loma Lookboonmee on the UFC Fight Night preliminary card this Saturday. “I was sitting around the campfire eating s’mores and polishing off bottles of wine, so the situation wasn’t the most ideal, but I felt like it was a calculated risk for us.

“If I turn down the fight, would I get the opportunity to do it again?” she said, explaining the thought process that went into accepting the short-notice bout with Hansen at the end of June. “So we moved forward knowing that it wasn’t the most ideal situation, I wasn’t in the best shape to be fighting on the largest stage of my career, but sometimes you have to roll the dice and take these risks.”

After a strong opening round, the 35-year-old former Invicta FC atomweight champion started to fade, and midway through the third, Hansen looked up an armbar and forced Frey to tap. While it certainly wasn’t the result Frey was hoping for, it was a foot in the door on the biggest stage in the sport and a starting point for the next chapter on her unique mixed martial arts journey.

In a sport where countless athletes will tell you that fighting is “all they have” and the only thing they ever envisioned themselves doing from a very young age, Frey’s path to the UFC is quite the opposite.