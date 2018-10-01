Impressive Submissions Highlight UFC Beijing Prelims

WEILI ZHANG vs. JESSICA AGUILAR

Once considered the top strawweight in the world, Aguilar struggled with tough matchups and myriad injuries at the outset of her time on the UFC roster. But the American Top Team fixture returned in July with a dominant effort against Jodie Esquibel and looked to build on that showing on Saturday.

In order to do so, she would have to get through Zhang, an impressive talent who earned a lopsided decision win over Danielle Taylor in her promotional debut and carried a 17-fight winning streak into this one.

Almost immediately, a cut appeared over the right eye of Aguilar, opened by a slicing elbow from Zhang before she took the fight to the canvas. Landing in side control, the streaking Chinese upstart worked over the veteran with elbows, transitioning into mount and attacking with a triangle choke as “Jag” looked to slip free.

After adding in some elbows from bottom, Zhang switched it up, cinching in an armbar that forced Aguilar to quickly tap and give “Magnum” her 18th consecutive triumph.

Official Result: Weili Zhang def. Jessica Aguilar by submission (armbar) at 3:41 of Round 1

LIU PINGYUAN vs. MARTIN DAY

Liu pushed his winning streak to eight with an impressive showing in his UFC debut back in July, sweeping the scorecards in a one-sided contest against Polish veteran Damian Stasiak.

On Saturday in Beijing, the 25-year-old bantamweight prospect squared off with Day, a Hawaiian newcomer on a three-fight winning streak eager to add his name to the list of tough, entertaining, must-see Hawaiian competitors plying their trade inside the Octagon.

Liu’s training at Team Alpha Male showed in the opening frame, first as he used a caught kick to force Day to wrestle and then when he attacked a guillotine choke along the fence that momentarily appeared tight. But Day survived and finished the round as the aggressor, setting up an entertaining middle stanza.

Listening to the advice of his corner, Liu used short, crisp combos to close the distance and take the fight to Day to start, searching for a way to get the action to the floor. The Hawaiian wanted no part of it though, scrambling away and forcing the Chinese bantamweight to engage him on the feet.

As Liu started to tire, Day began to open up on the feet, mixing body-head combinations and switching between punches and kicks, keeping Liu guessing and taking more than he was giving. Late in the frame, a straight right hand put Liu on the canvas, giving Day all the momentum heading into the third.

While Day started the third on the offensive, a straight right hand put him on the canvas and gave Liu the opportunity to attack with a D’Arce choke. Although Day defended well, the Chinese prospect stayed on the attack, taking Day’s back and peppering him with punches as he looked to set up a choke. Once again, Day remained calm and kept Liu from securing the finish, popping to his feet at the final horn, while the Team Alpha Male representative celebrated as well.

After the nines and tens were tallied, it was Pingyuan who landed on the happy side of the split decision verdict, collecting his second UFC win in as many appearances and extending his winning streak to double digits.

Official Result: Liu Pingyuan def. Martin Day by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

YAN XIAONAN vs. SYURI KONDO

Much like Song Kenan, Yan used her first two appearances under the UFC banner to establish herself as one to watch whenever she steps into the cage, posting a pair of victories over Kailin Curran and Viviane Pereira to extend her unbeaten streak to eight.

After starting her career with five straight victories — including wins over Invicta FC title contender Minna Grusander and Chanmi Jeon in her initial foray into the Octagon — Japan’s Kondo got caught with a wicked kick to the body last time out against Poliana Botelho that resulted in her first professional loss.

Now eager to get back into the win column, she ventured to Beijing to see if she could bounce back and halt Yan’s run of success.

Yan immediately took the fight to Kondo, throwing in combination and connecting at a high clip from the beginning. Though Kondo tried to come forward, Yan was there with counters, getting the better of nearly every exchange over the opening five minutes.

It was more of the same in the second, as Yan continued to allow Kondo to initiate the skirmishes while landing at a higher clip. Though the Japanese veteran had a little more success, “Nine” remained in control at the end of the second stanza.

While Kondo showed her toughness and mettle by continuing to enter into the fray, Yan’s commitment to throwing combinations remained the key factor in this fight over the final five minutes. When Kondo would land one, Yan would respond with two or three of her own, often carrying far more force.

From start to finish, Yan controlled the action with her volume and power and the scorecards reflected that, as the Chinese upstart picked up her third UFC victory and extended her winning streak to nine with the unanimous decision win.

Official Result: Yan Xiaonan def. Syuri Kondo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

KEVIN HOLLAND vs. JOHN PHILLIPS

Middleweights who caught losses in their first trip into the UFC cage collided in the second bout on Saturday’s preliminary card as Wales’ Phillips locked up with charismatic Texas native Holland.

Injuries scuttled Phillips’ first two scheduled bouts and then when he did return, the 33-year-old suffered a first-round submission loss at the hands of Contender Series alum Charles Byrd. Holland’s initial appearance wasn’t all bad, as the Fort Worth native dropped a short-notice decision to veteran Thiago Santos in an entertaining clash at UFC 227 in Los Angeles.

Holland made full use of his height and reach advantage, fighting long and attacking Phillips with a series of kicks from range. A front kick to the body made the Welshman double over and sent “The Trailblazer” searching for the finish. While Phillips was able to recover, Holland remained in control of the action, working in space and hitting “The Welsh Wrecking Machine” with varied attacks through the horn.

Out of the corner to start the second, Phillips sat Holland down in the center of the Octagon, prompting him to press forward looking to follow up. But Holland did well to cover up and avoid any further damage, clearing his head and finding some offense of his own, investing more in the kicks to the body and mixing in short, peppering punches along the way.

After a touch of gloves to start the third, Holland quickly spun Phillips to the floor, unloading with short punches that forced the Welshman to cover up. Securing back mount, Holland patiently looked to fish his arm under the neck. While Phillips defended and got to his feet, the Texan instantly put him back on the mat.

Every time Phillips defended and escaped, Holland responded with another attack, finally getting Phillips’ back and sinking in the rear-naked choke to secure the finish.

Official Result: Kevin Holland def. John Phillips by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:05 of Round 3

LOUIS SMOLKA vs. SU MUDAERJI

Saturday’s opener was a homecoming for one combatant and the debut of another, as Smolka returned to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 219, while Su made the walk for the very first time.

An all-action flyweight stalwart in his first tour with the company, a four-kid skid resulted in Smolka being released earlier this year, but the Hawaiian took care of some outside the cage issues and registered a trio of stoppage victories to get the call back here. Across the cage, the 22-year-old Su looked to rebound from a late October loss and start the night off right for the Chinese contingent competing on Saturday.

Right out of the chute, Smolka took the fight to the canvas, diving on a takedown. While Su defended well initially, the Hawaiian veteran managed to finish a single leg and secure top position, softening up the Chinese newcomer with punches before taking his back in a scramble. Smolka spent the remainder of the frame alternating between searching for a choke and smashing Su with a torrent of strikes that brought referee Thomas Fan in for a closer look.

Although Su survived the wave of offense from Smolka at the end of the first, he was right back on the canvas at the outset of the second. This time, however, Su was the one on the offensive, landing a series of elbows and threatening with submissions and sweeps. But in the midst of a scramble, Smolka attacked Su’s arm, securing an armbar and forcing the neophyte to tap out, making his return a triumphant one.

Official Result: Louis Smolka def. Su Mudaerji by submission (armbar) at 2:07 of Round 2