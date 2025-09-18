Important Light Heavyweight Fights Set Over The Next Two Weeks

Things get underway when Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes meet in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Perth. This fight marks Ulberg’s first UFC main event. The 34-year-old suffered the lone loss of his career to Kennedy Nzechukwu in his UFC debut back in 2021 but has since rattled off eight straight wins. “Black Jag” recently picked up a unanimous decision win over Jan Błachowicz in London earlier this year. Ulberg currently sits at No. 3 in the rankings behind Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka and hopes to put a stop to a surging Dominick Reyes in order to stake his claim for a shot at the title.

Learn Everything You Need To Know For UFC's Return To Perth

After dropping four contests in a row, Reyes had a complete resurgence at 205 pounds, picking up third straight victories ending by finish. Last June, Reyes returned to competition after almost two years away where he earned a first-round knockout over Dustin Jacoby. In December, he finished Anthony Smith in the second round, and earlier this year in Miami, “The Devastator” knocked out Nikita Krylov in the first round, a finish that left people talking about the possibility of Reyes getting back into the title picture. All it takes is one big statement, and, in this sport, you never know what could come next.