Important Light Heavyweight Fights Set Over The Next Two Weeks

Fight fans will have plenty to look forward to when the Octagon returns next weekend to the land down under in Perth, Western Australia. It kicks off a stretch of intriguing light heavyweight fights over the next few weeks featuring a title fight rematch and bouts that could produce contenders for whoever the champion is after October 5.
Things get underway when Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes meet in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Perth. This fight marks Ulberg’s first UFC main event. The 34-year-old suffered the lone loss of his career to Kennedy Nzechukwu in his UFC debut back in 2021 but has since rattled off eight straight wins. “Black Jag” recently picked up a unanimous decision win over Jan Błachowicz in London earlier this year. Ulberg currently sits at No. 3 in the rankings behind Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka and hopes to put a stop to a surging Dominick Reyes in order to stake his claim for a shot at the title.
After dropping four contests in a row, Reyes had a complete resurgence at 205 pounds, picking up third straight victories ending by finish. Last June, Reyes returned to competition after almost two years away where he earned a first-round knockout over Dustin Jacoby. In December, he finished Anthony Smith in the second round, and earlier this year in Miami, “The Devastator” knocked out Nikita Krylov in the first round, a finish that left people talking about the possibility of Reyes getting back into the title picture. All it takes is one big statement, and, in this sport, you never know what could come next.
One week later, the light heavyweights sit atop the marquee at UFC 320, but before Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira make the walk in their title fight rematch, contenders Jiří Procházka and Khalil Rountree Jr. will lock horns.
Former light heavyweight champion Procházka has been on the hunt to get his belt back, going 2-2 since vacating in 2022 due to an injury with wins over Aleksandar Rakić and Jamahal Hill, while dropping two contests to Pereira, both in title fights.
On the flip side, Rountree Jr. has also faced Pereira for the title last October, coming up short in the fourth round, but putting on a fight that earned Rountree Jr. a lot of respect from fans. Prior to that fight, Rountree Jr. was on a 5-fight win streak, and he looks to keep the ball rolling against Prochazka in Las Vegas. Rountree Jr. returned to action back in June when he faced Hill in Baku, picking up a unanimous decision victory. This one should be a fun one as both look to solidify their spot in the division and call for a fight with the champion, a few fights later.
The two men that will make the final walk inside T-Mobile Arena on October 5 have already spent 25 minutes together inside the Octagon. Earlier this year, Ankalaev dethroned Pereira to become the new light heavyweight champion and everyone knew that these two would run it back in the not-too-distant future.
After defending his belt three times, all by finish, many people wondered if anyone would be able to stop “Poatan”. Ankalaev came into the matchup on a 13-fight unbeaten streak, his lone loss coming to recently retired Paul Craig during his UFC debut back in 2018. Since then, the Russian has taken out a handful of opponents including Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, and Aleksandar Rakić.
Last time these two met the scorecards read 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47. It was a competitive, back-and-forth bout between these two athletes, so it’ll be interesting to see what changes both camps have made and who will leave Las Vegas with their hand raised, in addition to who the next challenger will be.