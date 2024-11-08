Important Heavyweight Stretch Starting In New York City

Athletes
No title has a ring to it quite like heavyweight champion of the world.
It’s the most coveted moniker in prizefighting, and when you get two Hall of Fame-bound fighters colliding with that belt on the line, an aura around the fight is inevitable. And while sometimes, absence makes the heart grow fonder, it can also make the heart grow impatient, and both of those feelings are part of the dynamic as the title fight between champion Jon Jones and former two-time champion Stipe Miocic finally goes down at UFC 309 in New York City. The fight comes a year after the original booking, one that was delayed when Jones suffered a pectoral injury. In the meantime, Tom Aspinall claimed and defended the interim title, and some boast that he is the “real” undisputed champion.
However, that notion ignores the reality that a fight between Jones and Miocic pits arguably the greatest to do it against the greatest heavyweight champion in UFC history. It’s a fight that just has to happen. It’s a legacy bout for both men, a final bow that could wrap either career up in overflowing glory.
It is fitting that the fight takes place in the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden. Now, part of the excitement around the fight is the potential for what comes afterward. Rumors swirl around either or both men retiring following the fight, which opens myriad opportunities for the heavyweight elite if they choose not to unify the title against Aspinall.
Full Fight | Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
While the interim champion is the natural successor, his potential challenger is less clear should a double-retirement go down in the Big Apple. Alex Pereira has made his desire to chase a third belt known, and he and Aspinall have publically toyed with the idea.
That said, two men who would have a lot to say about that situation are Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov. They could put their own bid in for a title shot in 2025 with a win at UFC 310, where they will face each other in a rematch of their June 2021 main event. Gane earned a shot at the interim title a month-and-a-half later against Derrick Lewis, but the Frenchman split his ensuing four fights, including both shots to grab undisputed gold. Although he bounced back with a dominant win over Serghei Spivac in Paris, “Bon Gamin” has spent the ensuing year away from the Octagon.
Meanwhile, Volkov has arguably gotten into the best form of his career, winning five of his last six and four in a row. His latest effort was a decision win over the dangerous Sergei Pavlovich in Saudi Arabia. The 36-year-old has been in and around the title picture for years, and a win in Las Vegas on December 7 could finally get him over the hump and into the mix.
Another heavyweight fight of note is a battle between Marcin Tybura and Jhonata Diniz. The 33-year-old Diniz came to the roster via Dana White’s Contender Series, and he picked up two wins so far in 2024. He was supposed to get a big opportunity against Derrick Lewis in Edmonton before Lewis was forced to pull out of the bout. Now, the Brazilian gets the veteran Tybura, who is hoping to push his 2024 record above .500 after splitting fights against Tai Tuivasa and Spivac. While the winner of the fight won’t find themselves in the title picture, they could position themselves for a couple big fights in the wide-open division.
Of course, what matters most is what goes down between Jones and Miocic in New York City. It’s a fight dripping with narrative and logistical importance. Beyond that, it’s the heavyweight title—it’s always going to be one people watch with bated breath.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
