Important Heavyweight Stretch Starting In New York City

It’s the most coveted moniker in prizefighting, and when you get two Hall of Fame-bound fighters colliding with that belt on the line, an aura around the fight is inevitable. And while sometimes, absence makes the heart grow fonder, it can also make the heart grow impatient, and both of those feelings are part of the dynamic as the title fight between champion Jon Jones and former two-time champion Stipe Miocic finally goes down at UFC 309 in New York City. The fight comes a year after the original booking, one that was delayed when Jones suffered a pectoral injury. In the meantime, Tom Aspinall claimed and defended the interim title, and some boast that he is the “real” undisputed champion.

However, that notion ignores the reality that a fight between Jones and Miocic pits arguably the greatest to do it against the greatest heavyweight champion in UFC history. It’s a fight that just has to happen. It’s a legacy bout for both men, a final bow that could wrap either career up in overflowing glory.

It is fitting that the fight takes place in the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden. Now, part of the excitement around the fight is the potential for what comes afterward. Rumors swirl around either or both men retiring following the fight, which opens myriad opportunities for the heavyweight elite if they choose not to unify the title against Aspinall.