Impa Kasanganay: Letting The Past Be The Past

“I didn't take it as a thing that defeated me or something that destroyed me,” he said. “You know how on Instagram you can save certain posts? For a while, I would just save the post when somebody tagged me. And I have a thing that says, 'Who do I become now?'”

Who do I become now?

There wasn’t much to change on a young man who not only has the talent to do big things in mixed martial arts just three years after he began training, but who has made a positive impact on practically everyone he’s met. That’s rare in any walk of life, let alone prizefighting.

“I guess it was my parents and how they raised me to carry myself,” Kasanganay said. “I love fighting, I love being in the UFC, and I love what I get to do every day. The people around me have been huge blessings on the path that I'm on and I want to be as professional as I can be. I have a goal to be the best when it's finished, but I don't want to be that guy who did great and then you hate me for how I treated people. I want people to remember me as a person that's like, 'Man, he was always respectful no matter what.' I don't have kids yet, I'm not married yet, but when that day comes, I don't want them to look at my interviews and they're like, 'He did so well in fighting, but he was a jerk.' I want them to look at my interviews and I don't have to cringe. You see that a lot. People when they're young, they can say whatever and they don't think about 20 years later when they have kids.”

It's clear Kasanganay has being a good human covered, but when it comes to fighting, he is still young in the game and the fights don’t ever get easier on the UFC level. On Saturday, he makes his first start since the Buckley bout against fellow up and comer Sasha Palatnikov, and to show what a good guy the longtime North Carolina resident is, his own coach, Jeff Jimmo, sat him down and suggested that he find a team that can help him grow and give him the work he needs to become a champion. You don’t see that too often. At first, Kasanganay didn’t want to leave, but ultimately, he did, deciding to work with the renowned Sanford MMA team in Florida.