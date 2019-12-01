The Immortal Is Back

“She’s playing with her Barbies,” said Brown quietly. “We’ll see how long that hangs on for.”

There were some who thought we would never see this day for Brown as a doting father, UFC veteran and gym owner. In fact, Brown was one of those people.

“I definitely did not see that,” he said. “But who does? That’s the way the world goes. I guess some people want to work a job and have kids and grow up; that definitely wasn’t on my goal list, but here we are and it’s a great thing.”

Being a responsible adult is a good thing. Yet it certainly has its moments when you wish you were young and wild without a care in the world.

“Are you saying I’m old?” Brown interjects.

No, just wondering if part of Brown’s return to the sport at the age of 38 has anything to do with recapturing something so intertwined with being a young, reckless prizefighter chasing glory with both fists.

“It’s just who I am,” he said. “I married this sport a long time ago and I’m a martial artist for life. I’m a lifer. And this is what I’m gonna do until the day that I die.”