Imanol Rodriguez | More Professional, More Dangerous

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“A lot changed since that fight, and especially with the people around me,” he said. “I think I feel more professional, and [understand] how you have to have the humility and have to go back to the basics and the fundamentals, and the work that I have to put in to get to the places that I want to be.”

Rodriguez earned his spot in the UFC via a first-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series, but a stint on Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter helped prepare him for life in the UFC. His time on the show saw him working under the tutelage of former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who imparted valuable advice to Rodriguez, and continues to be an inspiration now he’s established in the UFC.

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“There were many lessons from DC, someone that has been an ultimate professional and just helped me out a lot,” he said. “He goes so hard. There were moments that he got on to me, and he was very tough on me, but for good reason, and I learned a lot from that. He's always someone that's willing to help, and that's one of the things that he's done his entire life. Someone that looks back, someone that helps other people… I'm one of many people that he has helped in along his career, and I've found out that he's not just a great fighter and a double champ, but also a great person and someone who's given me advice financially, family, and many other things in life.”

Rodriguez will take on Alden Coria on Saturday, October 3 in Salt Lake City. It’s a serious test of the Mexican’s credentials as he takes on a 16-fight veteran who has gone 3-0 in the Octagon since signing with the UFC in the summer of 2025.