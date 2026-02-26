Imanol Rodriguez | A New Threat Has Arrived

A semifinalist on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, the Team Cormier representative returned to Las Vegas in the fall and punched his ticket to the UFC, registering a first-round knockout win over Roque Conceicao on Dana White’s Contender Series.

“(The Ultimate Fighter and DWCS) prepared me a lot to put me where I am right now,” Rodriguez said. “And (it has made me) be able to say, ‘I don’t choose opponents.’ … It was very important when you’re at this level — not only in TUF, but also Contender Series — and it’s important to mention this because that’s what happens when you’re in the big leagues; you don’t choose opponents, right?

“(Receiving coaching from Daniel Cormier was) very important,” added Rodriguez, who has continued getting in work with DC’s long-time righthand man Rosendo Sanchez in advance of this weekend’s contest. “It was amazing to have him in my corner, to be by my side, and there are great expectations that come for someone that got to be trained by the double champ… But that gives me the confidence that I will be representing the flag really well.”