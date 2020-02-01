Ilir Latifi Sees Advantages In New Weight Class

After beginning his career with bouts in the big boy ranks, the Swedish “Sledgehammer” carved out a place for himself in the light heavyweight division, turning success on the European scene into a short-notice call-up to the UFC and a dozen fights with many of the top talents in the 205-pound weight class. But like many of his contemporaries in the fight game, Latifi began to experience difficulties shedding the requisite pounds needed to compete at light heavyweight, prompting him to give greater thought to an idea that had remained in his head since the early days of his career.

“I’ve always seen it as a possibility to fight at heavyweight and, over the years, with the weight cuts getting heavier and heavier, I made that decision to make the transition,” said Latifi, who squares off with Houston native Derrick Lewis in the opening bout of Saturday’s UFC 247 pay-per-view main card at Toyota Center. “I’ve always done pretty big weight cuts, but the last couple of fights, I felt like it really took a toll on my body, so I made the decision.

“Everything is attached in some way,” added Latifi, who has struggled with back issues throughout his career and believes the rigorous cuts to make the light heavyweight limit certainly didn’t help things. “Sometimes you’ve got to listen to your body.”