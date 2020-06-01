Ilia Topuria Wants The World To Know His Name

“I was raised in Georgia, but I feel like a Spaniard,” Topuria continued. “I started mixed martial arts in Spain and I can’t say, ‘Okay, I’m Georgian’ because I live in Spain, I train in Spain, and Spain brought me to where I am today.”

Following an outstanding debut, Topuria is on the brink of becoming a dark horse contender in the ultra-competitive, talent-rich featherweight division in 2021.

Zalal carried a tremendous amount of momentum into their bout in October, but Topuria showed no signs of nerves or issues with having taken the fight on short-notice while out-hustling “The Moroccan Devil” on his way to the first decision win of his career.

Now, after dispatching a streaking prospect in his initial appearance, he’s paired off with Jackson, a tenacious and resilient veteran who has been a championship staple on the regional circuit and a perennial tough out inside the Octagon. It’s a clear step up in competition for Topuria, but nothing the confident newcomer can’t handle.

“In the UFC, every fight is difficult because everyone is tough,” he began, offering his thoughts on this weekend’s matchup with Jackson. “I know he has a lot of experience, but I know that I’m much better than him in striking and wrestling and the ground game.

“I have a lot of respect for him because he’s a family guy, but Saturday, we’re going to work, and I’m going to finish him inside the first, maximum the second round. I’m sure that I’m going to finish the fight. I won’t need a judges’ decision.”

The reason he’s so confident of victory on Saturday is the same reason he is sure that one day soon, everyone is going to know his name, and that’s because a victory this weekend is only another step towards reaching his ultimate goal.

“I know that in a maximum of two years, I am going to be UFC champion,” he said. “I don’t have any doubts about this.”