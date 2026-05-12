Ilia Topuria’s Unbeaten Road to the White House | UFC Freedom 250

Topuria earned a unanimous decision win with scores of 29-28 across the board, handing Zalal his first UFC loss in the process “The Moroccan Devil” hit a rough patch and ended up being released, but his resurgence as a top-10 featherweight today underscores that Topuria was someone to pay close attention to right out of the gates.

VETERAN VICTORIES

While Topuria wasn’t able to get the finish in his first UFC appearance, it didn’t take him long to get back to his fight-ending ways as his next three wins all came inside the distance against veteran opponents. Less than two months after beating Zalal, Topuria returned to action and mollywhopped Damon Jackson, putting him down midway through the opening round of their December 2020 engagement. The following summer, he navigated the awkwardness that comes with facing Ryan Hall, avoiding Hall’s various attempts to snatch a leg before putting him to sleep in the waning seconds of the first round at UFC 264.

In March 2022, Topuria faced opposite Jai Herbert in London as a late replacement for Mike Davis in a lightweight matchup. After getting knocked down in Round 1, Topuria recovered and emphatically finished Herbert in the second, earning his first Performance of the Night bonus in the process.