Ilia Topuria’s Unbeaten Road to the White House | UFC Freedom 250

Seventeen fighters have risen to the top of their weightclass and claimed UFC gold while maintaining an undefeated record, but only one person has won titles in two divisions without suffering a loss: reigning lightweight champion and UFC Freedom 250 headliner Ilia Topuria.
The 29-year-old standout, who faces off with interim champ Justin Gaethje on June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House, is in the midst of an unprecedented run of success inside the Octagon. However, his success is so great that it almost feels like people haven’t fully comprehended what he has accomplished at this point.
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Let’s break it down.
SHORT NOTICE DEBUT
Topuria’s UFC debut came on short notice during the Fight Island era when he stepped in for SeungWoo Choi in a main card bout with streaking prospect Youssef Zalal, who had already earned three UFC wins in 2020 and looked like a rising star in the featherweight division at the time. Topuria was 8-0 with a 100-percent finishing rate but went into the debut off the back of an 11-month layoff.
Topuria earned a unanimous decision win with scores of 29-28 across the board, handing Zalal his first UFC loss in the process “The Moroccan Devil” hit a rough patch and ended up being released, but his resurgence as a top-10 featherweight today underscores that Topuria was someone to pay close attention to right out of the gates.
VETERAN VICTORIES
While Topuria wasn’t able to get the finish in his first UFC appearance, it didn’t take him long to get back to his fight-ending ways as his next three wins all came inside the distance against veteran opponents. Less than two months after beating Zalal, Topuria returned to action and mollywhopped Damon Jackson, putting him down midway through the opening round of their December 2020 engagement. The following summer, he navigated the awkwardness that comes with facing Ryan Hall, avoiding Hall’s various attempts to snatch a leg before putting him to sleep in the waning seconds of the first round at UFC 264.
In March 2022, Topuria faced opposite Jai Herbert in London as a late replacement for Mike Davis in a lightweight matchup. After getting knocked down in Round 1, Topuria recovered and emphatically finished Herbert in the second, earning his first Performance of the Night bonus in the process.
Each of these assignments were well-designed pairings that provided a different test for the rising star, and he passed them with flying colors, showing that he was ready to face the top tier of talent in the featherweight division.
BATTLE OF PROSPECTS
Another time-honored matchmaking tradition is pitting two up-and-coming talents against one another early in their respective climbs when a loss isn’t debilitating but a win pushes the victor further into the thick of the divisional chase.
Topuria’s version of that fight came at UFC 282 when he was paired off with Bryce Mitchell, who rode six-fight winning streak to climb into the top-15. Most viewed the matchup as a clash of styles, with Topuria’s quick and powerful boxing stacked up against Mitchell’s grappling. While Topuria definitely held an edge on the feet, he showed he was more than capable of hanging with Mitchell on the ground as well. Mitchell found control in the first round, but Topuria hurt him on the feet early in the second before dragging him to the canvas and clamping onto a fight-ending arm-triangle choke.
This was the win that made all those who had remained skeptical about Topuria’s talents really sit up and take notice.
FIRST MAIN EVENT TEST
Six months after besting Mitchell, Topuria made his first main event appearance opposite Josh Emmett in Jacksonville, Florida. At the time, the Sacramento-based veteran was coming off an interim title fight with Yair Rodriguez and had posted five straight wins before that, and Topuria blew right through him. While Rodriguez had submitted Emmett in his previous appearance, no one had put it on the Top 5 stalwart in this manner. Topuria authored a masterclass in working behind your jab before he pummelled the veteran and cruised to a decision victory.
If the win over Mitchell showed Topuria was a potential contender, this one marked the first time you had to really think about how he matched up with those at the very top of the division.
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FEATHERWEIGHT SUPREMACY
There are a number of arguments and caveats that can reasonably be stated when it comes to Topuria’s title win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 and successful title defense against Max Holloway eight months later at UFC 308, but at the end of the day, Topuria went out and handled his business in impressive fashion.
Here’s all you need to know: Volkanovski is still undefeated in the division outside of than his fight with Topuria and has reclaimed and successfully defended the featherweight title. Holloway, on the other hand, won 14 featherweight fights in a row before running into Volkanovski, and won each of his four fights against everyone not named Volkanovski before falling to Topuria at UFC 308. Excluding their individual losses to Topuria, Volkanovski and Holloway are a combined 35-6 in UFC featherweight competition with their championship trilogy accounting for three of those losses.
Circumstances be damned — Topuria beat two of the best fighters in the history of the division to win and successfully defend the title, period.
LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION
You have to appreciate the moxie of the current lightweight champion, who announced he was relinquishing the featherweight title on February 19, 2025, in hopes of securing a bout with then-champion Islam Makhachev. He had no assurances it was going to happen, but he still went ahead and gave up his title anyway. Makhachev eventually made a similar announcement, moving up to welterweight in order to challenge for a second title there, resulting in Topuria facing Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt in the main event of UFC 317.
Topuria forecasted a first-round finish of the Brazilian former champion, and just before the midway point of the opening round, he connected with a combination of hooks that put Oliveira on the deck and earned him a second UFC title.
The back-to-back-to-back stoppage wins over Volkanovski, Holloway, and Oliveira is one of the best three-fight runs in recent memory — maybe all of UFC history — and to possibly add to it by toppling an all-time great like Gaethje to close out one of the most historic events of all time only further illustrates why Topuria currently stands in a league of his own.