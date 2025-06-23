Ilia Topuria | The Shackles Are Off

"To be honest, his style is perfect for me, because I don't need to close the distance with him – he walks forward from the first second," he suggested.

"Those kinds of styles are much easier for me, because most of the time I have to close the distance with my opponents.

"If you watch my fights against (Alexander) Volkanovski or Max Holloway, I had to walk forward all the time and close the distance, which I don't have to deal with against Charles, because he's going to walk forward and we're gonna find each other in the center of the Octagon from the first second. So it's going to be much easier for me, because he's not going to be able to see me coming. I'm very fast, very powerful for him.

"From the first second, he's going to feel the speed and the power. He's going to start to look for the takedowns and for the ground game. But I think that it's going to be very, very quick, because I'm going to finish him in the in the first two or three minutes.

"He has done amazing things in the sport. I respect him as a sportsman. As a human being, he seems to be a nice guy. But we are going to fight. And when we are competing with each other, I go all in. Just be careful!"

Topuria's rise has been a meteoric one and, after knocking out two of the greatest featherweights of all time, his confidence is sky high heading into his lightweight title tilt against Oliveira.

"My dream, since I was a kid, was to become a world champion, which I was able to achieve when I became the featherweight world champion. Now, after I won that world title, I defended (it). I was like, 'I need something new.' I moved up. Now I will become a two-time world champion in the featherweight, then the lightweight division."

And "El Matador" had no hesitation as he delivered his pre-fight prediction with a smile.

"Jab, jab, one-two, and it's over!"