Ilia Topuria | First UFC Champion From Spain & Georgia

As he prepares for his first title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi this Saturday, he returns to the place where his UFC career began four years ago. Topuria took the fight against Youssef Zalal on short notice, but made the most of the moment, winning by unanimous decision. “El Matador” had arrived.

From that moment, Topuria put his foot on the gas and delivered impressive performances each time out. Just two months after his debut, he went on to face Damon Jackson in Las Vegas, where he secured a first-round knockout.

2021 was a quieter year for Topuria, who only fought once, but earned a big win over Ryan Hall at UFC 264, knocking out Hall in the first round. It was his second first-round finish in a row.