Ilia Topuria | First UFC Champion From Spain & Georgia

Athletes
It is always a special moment when an athlete becomes the first champion to hail from a country. History was made a few months ago at UFC 298, as Ilia Topuria became the first Georgian / Spanish champion after knocking out featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Since stepping onto the UFC scene in 2020, Topuria has always radiated confidence in himself and his ability to one day become world champion. His journey to the title was a quick, but impressive, one, as he picked up many highlight reel moments along the way, finally topping it off with the second-round knockout inside Honda Center earlier this year.
As he prepares for his first title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi this Saturday, he returns to the place where his UFC career began four years ago. Topuria took the fight against Youssef Zalal on short notice, but made the most of the moment, winning by unanimous decision. “El Matador” had arrived.
From that moment, Topuria put his foot on the gas and delivered impressive performances each time out. Just two months after his debut, he went on to face Damon Jackson in Las Vegas, where he secured a first-round knockout.
2021 was a quieter year for Topuria, who only fought once, but earned a big win over Ryan Hall at UFC 264, knocking out Hall in the first round. It was his second first-round finish in a row.
Following his 10th straight win, Topuria moved up to the 155-pound division to face Jai Herbert in London and it was his biggest test to date due to the adversity he faced in the fight. Less than a minute into the fight, Herbert threw a head kick that hurt and dropped Topuria. But in “El Matador” fashion, he was able to bounce back in the second round, landing a right hand that put Herbert out.
Topuria rounded out 2022 with a dominant victory over featherweight Bryce Mitchell, earning his second Performance of the Night bonus in a row. The victory set Topuria up for his first main event against former interim title challenger Josh Emmett and Topuria passed with flying colors, defeating Emmett by unanimous decision with a strong performance that proved he truly was a threat in the 145-pound division.
Following that victory, he called for a matchup with the champ, Volkanovski, and his wish was granted.
Prior to their matchup, Volkanovski had held the 145-pound belt since 2019 when he defeated Max Holloway at UFC 245. Volkanovski moved up to lightweight to face champion Islam Makhachev twice but was unable to claim double champ status. Fan favorite Volkanovski had the crowd behind him in Anaheim, but it wasn’t enough to stop the power that Topuria posseses in his hands.
The undefeated challenger showcased his boxing skills from the opening bell, finding success against “The Great” in the first round, and that success continued about halfway through the second round when Topuria’s right hand knocked out Volkanovski.
For the first time since 2019, there was a new champion reigning over the 145-pound division and history was made.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.
