Ilia Topuria Excited For Historic Event | UFC Freedom 250

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The American interim champion is a wrecking ball in the Octagon; a tenacious, resilient, and ever-dangerous competitor who was forged in the fire and brandishes a different approach than the last three standouts Topuria has shared the cage with. There are bits of his game that Holloway echoes —the toughness, the durability —but Gaethje drives things home with a greater ferocity than either of the two men the unbeaten standout bested to win and successfully defend the featherweight title and is an entirely different animal than Oliveira.

While Topuria is quick to acknowledge the track record Gaethje brings with him to battle this weekend, he remains ultra-confident that standing across from him is something none of his latest adversaries have previously contended with in their careers.

Watch Every UFC Event Live On Paramount+

“Every fighter is unique — they all have different styles — and he has gone through a lot of wars, a lot of big fights, but as I always say, he never fought with someone like me,” he said. “When I say it, it may sound a little cocky, but at the end of the day, I prove that it’s not.

“My confidence is built on hard work and dedication; this is what I prove in all my fights, and this is what I’m gonna do June 14th.”