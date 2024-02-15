Ilia Topuria: ‘Believing Makes Realities’

Fight Coverage
Ilia Topuria is just days away from the biggest fight of his life, and despite a camera crew following him and a historically great opponent in front of him, the undefeated 27-year-old is a picture of composure. “Grateful” is the buzzword for Topuria as he does media for UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria. The bright lights, the high stakes — he dreamed of it all as a kid. Now that the moment is here, it only makes sense that he is taking it in a smooth stride.
“How can I be nervous and how can I feel any pressure if it was me who manifested this moment and who visualized and asked God to live this moment?” Topuria told UFC.com. “I asked God to live all this, so I just try to enjoy the whole process, the present, and I'm a happy man.”
Despite his self-prophecy, Topuria wasn’t rushing to this moment. After joining the roster in late-2020, he picked up four wins, collected three finishes and took a detour to the lightweight division (in devastating comeback fashion) before really cementing himself as a fighter to watch at 145 pounds.
First came a dominant submission win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282. It wasn’t just the win nor the finish, but the way Topuria dominated “Thug Nasty” from opening bell to the tap out conclusion was well-worthy of his second consecutive Performance Bonus.
He parlayed that performance into his first main event slot against Josh Emmett in Jacksonville. For only the second time in his career, Topuria went to the judges’ scorecards, but, by then, the result was a forgone conclusion. Over the course of 25 minutes, Topuria battered the former interim title challenger, even collecting a 50-42 scorecard.
It was an impressive beatdown, to be sure, but Topuria’s ability to ride the emotional waves of a 25-minute war (which earned him his first Fight of the Night bonus and third consecutive Performance Bonus) made it clear that he was ready to challenge for the title.
“I feel like now is the moment because I feel as a complete professional, a complete person,” he said. “Everything is at this place. I feel this time is the best. I feel like I'm ready for this moment. I wasn’t when I had my fight with Josh Emmett. I was comparing to the training camp I had with him (to) this one, and it was like a difference between an amateur and a professional. That's how huge the difference is between the last training camp I had with this one. It's the right time.”
There could not be a stiffer test awaiting Topuria than Volkanovski, roundly considered one of the top fighters, pound-for-pound, with a future firmly planted in the UFC Hall of Fame.
Although Topuria has made more than a few comments proposing that the 35-year-old Australian actually stands as his easiest opponent to date, Topuria does tip his cap to Volkanovski’s historic career. That respect is a little self-serving, however, as he sees that resume as a potential compliment to his own legacy if he can be the first man to defeat Volkanovski in a featherweight bout.
“Of course (it means more),” Topuria said. “The fact that he's undefeated in the featherweight division and the fact that I have the chance to beat him, it makes me even more excited.”
As one would expect, Topuria believes he is wholly unique from any of Volkanovski’s previous victims. To his credit, Volkanovski also couldn’t really draw any parallels to Topuria other than mentioning Chad Mendes being a similar height to his young challenger.
On paper, it’s hard to find a better candidate to end Volkanovski’s reign. To go along with massive knockout power in both hands, Topuria holds a wicked grappling game. He also carries himself with a sort of aura and swagger you’d expect from a prospective champion, particularly an undefeated one.
Topuria’s self-belief might be his biggest weapon in this matchup. He recalls the confidence he had in going 25 minutes with Emmett before it happened. It’s that confidence that bolstered the skills that made him the clear-cut challenger for the featherweight title and, on February 17, Topuria believes he will step into the reality that includes having the UFC title wrapped around his waist.
“There is something different when you prove to yourself that, ‘Yes, I was right,’” Topuria said. “It's going to be the same thing (on fight night). That belief creates realities.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
