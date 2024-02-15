Ilia Topuria: ‘Believing Makes Realities’

First came a dominant submission win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282. It wasn’t just the win nor the finish, but the way Topuria dominated “Thug Nasty” from opening bell to the tap out conclusion was well-worthy of his second consecutive Performance Bonus.

He parlayed that performance into his first main event slot against Josh Emmett in Jacksonville. For only the second time in his career, Topuria went to the judges’ scorecards, but, by then, the result was a forgone conclusion. Over the course of 25 minutes, Topuria battered the former interim title challenger, even collecting a 50-42 scorecard.

It was an impressive beatdown, to be sure, but Topuria’s ability to ride the emotional waves of a 25-minute war (which earned him his first Fight of the Night bonus and third consecutive Performance Bonus) made it clear that he was ready to challenge for the title.

“I feel like now is the moment because I feel as a complete professional, a complete person,” he said. “Everything is at this place. I feel this time is the best. I feel like I'm ready for this moment. I wasn’t when I had my fight with Josh Emmett. I was comparing to the training camp I had with him (to) this one, and it was like a difference between an amateur and a professional. That's how huge the difference is between the last training camp I had with this one. It's the right time.”