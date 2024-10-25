Ilia Topuria Believes He Is 'The One'

Most of the world would disagree, but like Topuria pointed out, professional fighters see fights differently, and the 27-year-old has always approached the sport differently than his peers. Some may call him cocky, but there’s a difference between confident and cocky when you really believe what you’re saying, and Topuria has always been a believer. So when he talks about what he’s going to do to an upcoming opponent, it’s not meant in a malicious way; he’s just speaking what he believes is the truth. And 15 times as a pro, he’s been right.

“In the present time, there's two types of people,” Topuria explains. “One of them needs to see things to believe it, and the second type of people believe it and then they see it. I always believed in these kinds of things and that one day this will happen. So it wasn't any surprise for me when I see myself on these kinds of stages and I get recognized; I saw it already in my mind, so I just thank God every morning that he's giving me all the tools to achieve my goals. When God gives you a vision, he also gives you all the tools and skills to fulfill your goals and your dreams.”

A pro since 2015, Topuria made his UFC debut in Abu Dhabi in October of 2020, decisioning Youssef Zalal over three rounds. It was a close fight, and no one was saying that “El Matador” was going to be a champion in less than four years. But he hit his mark in February, shocking many, but not the man with the gloves on.

“He (Volkanovski) is one of the greatest in the featherweight division,” said Topuria. “He's very technical, very fast, a very high Fight IQ, and he's been a great champion. I didn't beat someone who was walking in the street. I beat one of the greatest in the featherweight division. You have to give him his credit. But, as I always say, I represent the new generation of mixed martial arts. I think different right now. I bring a new style, new techniques, everything different.”