Ilia Topuria And The History Of Undefeated Fighters Challenging For The Title

Topuria now gets his crack at featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who hasn’t lost at 145 pounds in any of his 16 professional fights at that weight, including his 11-fight UFC winning streak in the weight class.

The challenger, though well-tested and carrying wins over names like Ryan Hall, Bryce Mitchell and Emmett, does not have the same resume “The Great” built on the way to his title shot. Volkanovski’s run to his first meeting with Max Holloway included wins over Chad Mendes and José Aldo, as well as seven more professional fights to his record. Since then, Volkanovski has thwarted Holloway thrice, Brian Ortega, The Korean Zombie and Yair Rodriguez.

RELATED: Georgian Athletes Making Waves In The UFC

In UFC history, undefeated fighters have challenged for at least a piece of the UFC title 35 times, winning 15. Some go on to carry their undefeated records into lengthy title reigns like Israel Adesanya, Ronda Rousey and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Others, like Holly Holm and Cody Garbrandt, succeed in taking out a long-reigning champion but fall short in defending that title afterward.