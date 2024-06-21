Ikram Aliskerov’s Whirlwind Week

This is the type of fighter Aliskerov has been chasing and the “top of the wish list” kind of matchup he could have hoped for had he remained on last weekend’s card and ran through Trocoli the way he did Phil Hawes and Warlley Alves in his first two appearances. It’s the kind of instant measuring stick moment that he briefly appeared to be getting after his debut win, when he was momentarily connected to a fight with Paulo Costa before that matchup was scrapped.

Whittaker is the measuring stick in the middleweight division — a former champion whose only losses in the 185-pound weight class have come to the two men that will be battling for championship gold at UFC 305 in Perth later this summer: current titleholder Dricus Du Plessis and former champ Israel Adesanya.

He is the standard by which all contenders are measured, as sharing the Octagon with “The Reaper” has long felt like an audition for the role of title challenger, and while losing to Whittaker hasn’t precluded competitors from still going on to fight for UFC gold, how things play out becomes a big part of how fans and observers see those athletes, rate those athletes, and their chances of going on to potentially claim the middleweight title.

“As soon as I got offered this fight, I said yes without any doubts because Rob Whittaker is a legend,” Aliskerov said, still unable to wipe the smile off his face. “Back home in Dagestan, a lot of people respect him because of his fighting style, but also his behavior, his media behavior.