Ikram Aliskerov | Eager To Take A Step Forward

After earning a pair of first-round stoppage wins during his 2023 rookie campaign, he began the year as a dark horse in the division, and ultimately ended up fighting just once, shuffling from a bout with Andre Muniz to one against Antonio Trocoli when Muniz was forced out before replacing Khamzat Chimaev opposite Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia. He lost the fight in the first round, but didn’t lose any ground in the division, and when 2025 rolled around, he was right back where he started the previous year — once again paired off with Muniz.

Aliskerov dispatched his fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alum before being forced to withdraw from a UFC 318 matchup with Brunno Ferreira, and then ultimately returned to claim a win over South Korean stalwart JunYong Park in October to move to 4-1 in the UFC and hold fast in the hierarchy.

This weekend, the 33-year-old International Master of Sport in Combat Sambo finally makes his first appearance of the year on Saturday evening in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he’ll share the cage with the man he didn’t face last summer and finally look to break out of this holding pattern he’s been stuck in for the last few years.