“Thank you; I appreciate that,” he said with a laugh on Wednesday after being congratulated on finally breaking into the top 15. “It feels great —normal —but I’d like to climb up; I’d like to keep going up there in the rankings.

“Sometimes your career doesn’t go the way you thought through it,” Aliskerov said. “Sometimes there’s ups, and sometimes there are downs, but maybe small steps; maybe we’re taking small steps to finally keep moving up.”

RELATED: Jared Cannonier 'He Hasn't Seen What I'm Going To Show Him'

Currently sitting at No. 11 in the Meta rankings, the combat sambo specialist gets his opportunity to try and push forward even further this weekend as he faces off with Jared Cannonier in one of five main card bouts scheduled for UFC’s return to ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar.

A former title challenger and mainstay in the middleweight rankings, Cannonier has slipped from the top 10 — he sits at No. 12 in the media rankings and is unranked in the Meta set — but remains a vital part of the 185-pound ecosystem. The veteran contender has served as the gatekeeper for ascending talents needing to get by to take another step forward in the bustling 185-pound weight class.