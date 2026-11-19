For the last couple of years, Ikram Aliskerov has been in a holding pattern on the fringes of the top 15 in the UFC middleweight division.
A graduate of Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Aliskerov dropped a short-notice main event assignment to Robert Whittaker in his lone appearance of 2024, stalling the momentum he’d built from winning his first two fights inside the Octagon. Even after bouncing back with a pair of good wins last year to push his record to 17-2 overall, Aliskerov sat on the doorstep while others stepped past him, garnering the kind of higher-profile opportunities he’d been chasing from the time he arrived on the big stage.
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But back in the summer, the combination of a third consecutive win and some other machinations in the division meant that Aliskerov finally claimed a place in the rankings.
“Thank you; I appreciate that,” he said with a laugh on Wednesday after being congratulated on finally breaking into the top 15. “It feels great —normal —but I’d like to climb up; I’d like to keep going up there in the rankings.
“Sometimes your career doesn’t go the way you thought through it,” Aliskerov said. “Sometimes there’s ups, and sometimes there are downs, but maybe small steps; maybe we’re taking small steps to finally keep moving up.”
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Currently sitting at No. 11 in the Meta rankings, the combat sambo specialist gets his opportunity to try and push forward even further this weekend as he faces off with Jared Cannonier in one of five main card bouts scheduled for UFC’s return to ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar.
A former title challenger and mainstay in the middleweight rankings, Cannonier has slipped from the top 10 — he sits at No. 12 in the media rankings and is unranked in the Meta set — but remains a vital part of the 185-pound ecosystem. The veteran contender has served as the gatekeeper for ascending talents needing to get by to take another step forward in the bustling 185-pound weight class.
Both Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho catapulted themselves into contention following wins over Cannonier a few years back, while Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues was forced to reset after starting fast, but eventually getting stopped by the longtime MMA Lab representative.
“He’s a legend, I’ve respected him for a long time,” Aliskerov said of Cannonier. “A long time ago, I used to watch the UFC and juxtapose myself against them and say, ‘Am I gonna be able to at some point compete with somebody on this level?’
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“Now I’m here, and I’m so excited,” he added. “I cannot wait to go out there and have my chance to compete against a legend like him in order to show the whole world and myself that this is exactly where I belong.”
In addition to getting to challenge himself against an established and respected talent like Cannonier, this weekend also brings Aliskerov back to a region where he has enjoyed tremendous success in his pre-UFC years.
After beginning his career with a trio of wins at home in Russia, Aliskerov signed with Brave Combat Federation, which is headquartered in Bahrain and holds events throughout the Middle East region. He opened his tenure with the promotion with five straight wins before falling to former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, then added another three wins to his resume before parting ways with the promotion.
“This is my first time in Qatar, but I’ve been to the Middle East, and Bahrain is where there are a lot of wins, also Saudi Arabia as well,” explained Aliskerov. “This region itself is somewhere I feel at home.
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“This specific time in this area is called ‘The Velvet Time,’” continued the Russian middleweight. “Sometimes the temperatures go up to 30 degrees Celsius during the day; it’s really beautiful at night; you’ve got the Arabic food, the Arabic coffee. Even though we’re cutting weight now, it’s still so pleasant to be around here at this time of year.”
And on Saturday night, he hopes to put together the type of performance that not only shows he belongs but also carries him forward in the middleweight division heading into 2027.
“I have to do everything I know, everything in my power,” Aliskerov said. “I have to put together all of the skills I worked on my whole life —things I’ve worked on, things I’ve trained — and just come out and be myself.
“I’m hoping that with God’s help, everything will work out for me.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.