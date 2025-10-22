Ikram Aliskerov | Despite Detours, Destination Remains The Same

“It’s always tough, especially with fight cancellations,” acknowledged Aliskerov via translator Sergey Nagorny, reflecting on the challenges he’s faced thus far as he readies to return to action against JunYong Park this weekend at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. “You’re prepared, you’re ready, you get your mind set for the opponent, for the fight, for the date, and then it gets moved.

“You get this emptiness in your soul that you have prepared for almost nothing, but this is the sport that we’re in,” he added, pivoting and smiling. “This is something we have to deal with; we cannot control that aspect of it. We control the mental aspect of it, and we move forward, only look ahead of us.”

While the frequent obstacles that have limited his appearances have surely been frustrating to encounter, there are glints of silver lining shimmering through when you look at some of the names he’s been matched up against and the caliber of opposition he’s faced thus far.