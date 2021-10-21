Ike Villanueva Keeps Grinding

After Ike Villanueva suffered a loss to Marcin Prachnio in June, the 37-year-old didn’t dwell on the defeat, or the disappointment attached to it.

“Wash my hands, wash my face and go back to work,” he said. “I've been down plenty of times in life, and you get your ass back up. Don't dwell on the past, keep moving forward. I know I'm making my dad proud.”

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori

Big Tom Villanueva wouldn’t stand for anything less. Neither would his son, who returns to the Octagon this Saturday to face Romania’s Nicolae Negumereanu in Las Vegas. That doesn’t mean it isn’t nice to get a little encouragement now and then, and he got just that from the kids he’s coached over the years.

“Coach, keep pushing.”

“I'm proud of you.”

“We love you, coach.”

Sometimes that’s all he needs to head to the gym for another day of grueling work after some time checking out Cocomelon with his daughter Gigi. But once there, it’s all business for a fighter who embraces the road less traveled. For him, that’s what separates the haves from the have nots in this business, and if you’re wondering what that’s like, he says you can tell from the time you open the door to the gym.

Does that mean no smoothie bar?

“You want that, you keep going north,” laughs Houston’s Villanueva. “You come in our gym, it's in there, you smell it. You know it's gonna suck. Yeah, there's no smoothie bar there.

“As a fighter, you get spoiled if you get treatment like that,” he explains. “You come into Main Street Boxing, you go upstairs and open the door, you feel the heat. Then you look at some of the fighters and you see the hunger in their eyes, you see that fire. That says, ‘I come from nothing and I'm trying to make it.’ Now I don't have to fight, but I do it, because it's like I'm living my dad's dream that he couldn't do because he had kids and a family. So I had the opportunity to do it, and that's what motivates me to keep pushing.”