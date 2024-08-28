Ignacio Bahamondes Wants To Prove He’s ‘The Ultimate Finisher’

Bahamondes will take on Mexico’s Manuel Torres on the preliminary card of Noche UFC at UFC 306. It’s an assignment he manifested from the moment the event was announced, so his involvement on the card came as no surprise when the call came in from the UFC’s matchmakers.

“I kinda always knew,” he smiled during a conversation with UFC.com.

“I always had that little (thought) like, 'OK, I'm gonna be there.' So I put it on my mind, and I just was training and thinking like I was gonna fight there. And so whenever it happened, it was like, I already knew.”