Ignacio Bahamondes Wants To Get Back In The Mix

I’ve been waiting for this fight for a really long time. I've been asking the UFC since December to give me a fight. Finally it’s here, so I'm ready.”

Bahamondes will pit his skills against former RIZIN lightweight grand prix champion Tofiq Musayev, who is looking to bounce back himself after a submission loss to Myktybek Orolbai on his UFC debut last June.

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It’s a name Bahamondes wasn’t expecting to be offered as a potential opponent, but he’s ready to make the most of the matchup as he bids to earn a shot at ranked opposition next time around.

“Yeah, I was a little bit surprised they offered me him,” he admitted.

“It's a really good fight, but I thought they were gonna give me somebody from the top 15 or something like that, but he's a really good fighter. It's a risky fight for me, but that's what we do. We like to fight. We’re always ready to fight, and whenever they say the name, it doesn't matter, we always say yes.”