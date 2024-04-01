Ignacio Bahamondes: ‘They Just Woke Up The Beast’

“It’s the best,” Bahamondes said. “We can push ourselves a little more. We know what we need to focus on. This time I have worked a lot on doing better. Making my life outside the cage better, just like in the inside. The truth is that I feel ready and prepared. I still have some time, but I am ready now. And that means that I will get to the fight on my highest level.”

Bahamondes calls training with Muhammad, whom he calls “the next welterweight champion,” a privilege.

Every Champion On UFC 300

Naturally, though, that privilege is a hard-earned one. When you’re on the mat with someone who loves to push the pace the way Muhammad can, it makes for a grind of a lifestyle, as well.

“The truth is that it’s hard,” Bahamondes said. “Not many fighters can sustain this rhythm. Many fighters have come, and they have left because they can’t sustain the rhythm. We train hard every day, without stopping, without getting tired, my natural state is to be tired. I think that from Monday I’m already tired for the whole week. We demonstrate that in all our fights, we’re never tired, we always push forward, we always keep fighting.”