Ignacio Bahamondes: ‘They Just Woke Up The Beast’

Don’t let Ignacio Bahamondes’ friendly demeanor and quick smile fool you. “La Jaula” is a monster in the Octagon, a tornado of kicks and punches with a creative mind and gritty attitude. The 26-year-old Chilean is coming off a decision loss to L’udovit Klein, a result that halted the momentum he built over a two-year stretch, which included three wins and two eye-popping finishes.
While losses aren’t ever ideal, Bahamondes bounced back with wins in each of the previous four times he dropped a fight. Last time, he produced a stunning wheel-kick knockout to cap a bonus-worthy win over Roosevelt Roberts. He hopes to bring something of that sort out again when he faces Christos Giagos at UFC Fight Night; Allen vs Curtis 2.
“You don’t know how hungry I am,” Bahamondes told UFC.com when they visited him at Valle Flow Striking in Chicago. “They just woke up the beast. He was probably asleep. Maybe he was taking a vacation. I am back. I’m coming with everything, and I can’t wait. I have been waiting for this moment, I have been preparing for this moment, and I will not disappoint this time. I am going for everything. I am ready to die in that cage, like always.”
One of the worst things a promising, young fighter can do is expect perfection from themselves. Even if they maintain an undefeated record well into their career, the fight game is an unforgiving and unrelenting teacher that will constantly remind you there is much to learn.
And Bahamondes appears to be a quick learner thus far, finding a home in Chicago alongside welterweight contender Belal Muhammad and under the tutelage of Mike Valle. This past winter, rising Ecuadorian star Michael Morales joined them on the mat, and they all prepared to make a 2024 a crucial one.
“It’s the best,” Bahamondes said. “We can push ourselves a little more. We know what we need to focus on. This time I have worked a lot on doing better. Making my life outside the cage better, just like in the inside. The truth is that I feel ready and prepared. I still have some time, but I am ready now. And that means that I will get to the fight on my highest level.”
Bahamondes calls training with Muhammad, whom he calls “the next welterweight champion,” a privilege.
Naturally, though, that privilege is a hard-earned one. When you’re on the mat with someone who loves to push the pace the way Muhammad can, it makes for a grind of a lifestyle, as well.
“The truth is that it’s hard,” Bahamondes said. “Not many fighters can sustain this rhythm. Many fighters have come, and they have left because they can’t sustain the rhythm. We train hard every day, without stopping, without getting tired, my natural state is to be tired. I think that from Monday I’m already tired for the whole week. We demonstrate that in all our fights, we’re never tired, we always push forward, we always keep fighting.”
Highlight: Ignacio Bahamondes Earns Wheel Kick Knockout | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum
Muhammad, who is essentially the de facto team captain, preaches the family-like atmosphere the most successful gyms share. There is also the aspect of selflessness when someone has an upcoming fight and the sacrifices they all make for that person’s success.
“When one of us have a fight, we all have a fight,” Muhammad said. “We all have to adjust to that person. Ignacio was (Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson) for me. He was even Demian Maia for me, shooting takedowns 25 times. It's always good to see because these are the people that when you lose, they lose with you. When you win, they win with you because it's a genuine family.”
That family is currently tasked with helping Bahamondes prepare for Giagos, a 34-year-old veteran of the fight game who racked up 15 pro fights, including three in the Octagon, by the time Bahamondes was making his professional debut.
Over the course of two stints in the organization, Giagos collected six wins but is coming off a submission loss to Daniel Zellhuber at Noche UFC. Bahamondes knows he can’t lower his guard against the experienced Giagos, but he is optimistic about his skillset giving “The Spartan” problems on April 6.
“I believe that my explosiveness and my diverse game will make the difference,” Bahamondes said. “I believe that I have more tools than my opponent. He’s a veteran. You can never fall asleep or underestimate anyone.”
What one can do is expect something spectacular from Bahamondes. With 10 finishes out of 14 professional wins (including nine via knockout), the budding lightweight contender is as exciting as they get in the loaded division.
Although Bahamondes has taken lumps, he has taken them well and evolved each time. He hasn’t allowed the letdowns to slow his ascent up the 155-pound ladder. Rather, Bahamondes is taking the speed bumps in stride and using them to sharpen his wide array of weapons each time he steps back into the Octagon.
“This is experience won, (and) that ultimately helps your game,” he said. “Every time that you come back from a fight in the UFC, you are a different fighter. You are much better than last time. I am very anxious and looking forward to the fight. It will be a great fight; don’t miss it.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
