Ignacio Bahamondes Is In Prime Position

Becoming one of the best is the pie in the sky for Bahamondes. It’s a goal he believes whole heartedly that he can accomplish thanks to the work he puts into his craft at Chicago Fight Team. He’s surrounded himself with high-level competitors and world-renowned coaches that are determined to help him reach his potential and achieve his dreams.

With every training session and every fight, Bahamondes believes he’s leveling up. The live time in the Octagon is critical to his development, and his most recent 15-minute battle with Trey Ogden pushed him to attack his preparation even harder ahead of this weekend’s matchup.

And even though he’s expecting Klein to bring out the best in him when they collide, he’s confident that he’ll be too much for “Mr. Highlight.”

“It’s a great match. Ludovit Klein is an excellent fighter. Powerful, super-fast, he’s strong, good striking, and good defense. He’s a strong opponent and it’s a good fight,” Bahamondes said. “These are the fights I want. I want challenges because I know after the challenge you get better, and I want to get better. He’s a good fighter, but I don’t think he’ll have answers for anything that I have for him.”

The biggest reason that Bahamondes believes he’ll be the victor on Saturday is that his confidence is at an all-time high, and when his confidence is high, he fights with passion and freedom.