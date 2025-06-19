Ignacio Bahamondes Is Ready For The Spotlight

“I've been growing a lot as a person,” Bahamondes told UFC.com. “I've started living the lifestyle as a fighter. Everything I do, everything I breathe, everything I eat is fighting. I think that what has been changing on me. I've been maturing a lot more. I'm a father now, so it's not just me. I think that changed me. Now, everything in the cage, you can see it because my life outside is everything on the line.”

The recent run of form earned Bahamondes his biggest opportunity yet in the form of Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr.

Although Fizieiv is coming off three consecutive losses, anyone who considers themselves a fight fan understands the dangers he presents. His desperation to win only adds to the danger. On top of that, Fiziev is keen to perform in front of the fans in UFC’s first trip to Azerbaijan. Bahamondes expects fans to get behind their own representative, but he won’t feel rattled. Part of that ease of mind comes from having fought just once in his own home country of Chile, and part of it comes from the confidence and wisdom instilled from his team. Between his coach Mike Valle and Valle Flow Striking teammates like Belal Muhammad and Yair Rodriguez, Bahamondes has constant access to a wealth of high-level experiences.