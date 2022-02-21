If You Don't Know, The President Knows

‘If You Don’t Know, Now You Know’ is a social media segment where White informs fans on which under the radar fights he’s looking forward to. By picking sleeper fights, White helps create buzz for fighters who might be making their debut or might not have the biggest following.

And as you might have guessed, The Boss knows his stuff.

Last year White was dead on, directing viewers to tune into six of 2021’s best fights. Take a look which IYDKNYK picks landed on the list:

Marina Rodriguez vs Michelle Waterson