Iasmin Lucindo | Young, Confident And Experienced

Victories like that are the kind that can catapult a young fighter up the rankings quickly, and at UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, Lucindo found herself across from her second former title challenger in Amanda Lemos. A win could have thrown her into the wide-open title picture over which Zhang Weili currently reigns. Alas, Lemos stifled Lucindo in the fight and on the scorecards, handing the young Brazilian her first defeat since her UFC debut in August 2022.

While a letdown like that could set up a young fighter for a crisis of confidence, that wasn’t the case for Lucindo. The 5-foot-3 powerhouse heads into her matchup with veteran Angela Hill at UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez with as much, if not more, swagger than she did earlier this year. Part of that is a cleaner bill of health—Lucindo said she was not fully healthy against Lemos—but part of that is also because she believes she took the right lessons from the defeat.