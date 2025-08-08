Iasmin Lucindo | Young, Confident And Experienced

While mixed martial arts is as full of cliches as any sport, there is arguably no sport less “one-size-fits-all” when it comes to the right way of approaching and climbing the ladder.
Iasmin Lucindo hasn’t gone about wasting any time. Of the 23 professional fights on the 23-year-old’s record, seven have come in the Octagon, where she faced and beat the likes of Marina Rodriguez and Karolina Kowalkiwicz.
Victories like that are the kind that can catapult a young fighter up the rankings quickly, and at UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, Lucindo found herself across from her second former title challenger in Amanda Lemos. A win could have thrown her into the wide-open title picture over which Zhang Weili currently reigns. Alas, Lemos stifled Lucindo in the fight and on the scorecards, handing the young Brazilian her first defeat since her UFC debut in August 2022.
While a letdown like that could set up a young fighter for a crisis of confidence, that wasn’t the case for Lucindo. The 5-foot-3 powerhouse heads into her matchup with veteran Angela Hill at UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez with as much, if not more, swagger than she did earlier this year. Part of that is a cleaner bill of health—Lucindo said she was not fully healthy against Lemos—but part of that is also because she believes she took the right lessons from the defeat.
“The first was to have resilience,” Lucindo told UFC.com. “I know that everything that happens has to happen. And what else I learned was to be patient, calm and believe in the process. For me, it's OK. I had to go through a whole process. Going through a setback, it's not easy at all; it's bitter, it hurts a lot. But I’m certain that it made me stronger and you can be sure you will see the difference Saturday.”
Lucindo believes she was a bit too hesitant against a knockout artist in Lemos, and her trigger-shy approach left her too far behind to make up the ground on the scorecards.
She’ll face a distinctly different test in Hill. Although “Overkill” is a Muay Thai practitioner, the 40-year-old has shown an improved, all-around skillset, including her first submission win over Luana Pinheiro in May 2024.
That said, Lucindo believes most of the fight on August 9 will take place on the feet, and she is ready to put all the lessons she learned five months ago to the test inside the UFC APEX.
“I need to trust my striking, that I'm a good striker,” she said. “I've been improving more and more, and this has been improving my jiu jitsu. It's trusting the process, it's trusting myself and letting go.”
With 17 years’ difference between them, Lucindo is left wondering whether Hill is underestimating the experience level of the young Brazilian. A pro since she was 15 years old, Lucindo carries herself with the aura of someone who has seen plenty in her career. Thinking otherwise is a dangerous proposition, and if that is the case on fight night, Lucindo has every intention of taking advantage of that doubt and get her hand raised for a fifth time in the Octagon.
“I'm only 23 years old, but I also have a lot of struggle,” Lucindo said. “As incredible as it may seem, it's been nine years in the world of MMA. I've also fought with very tough athletes too. When the Octagon closes, she's just another opponent who is there on the other side, and she has two feet, two legs, two hands like I do. We will fight completely on equal footing, and I will not underestimate it.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 9, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.