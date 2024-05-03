Iasmin Lucindo Is Ready To Start Building Her Own Legacy

In Rio de Janeiro, a Brazilian is part of every matchup on the card featuring names like José Aldo, Alexandre Pantoja, Michel Pereira and more. Throughout fight week, other Brazilian stars like Alex Pereira and Charles Oliveira have come through the athlete hotel, only adding to the energetic atmosphere in the lead-up to the event.

How To Watch UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg In Your Country

Before Lucindo makes the walk to fight Karolina Kowalkiewicz on May 4, Lucindo can’t help but reflect on her journey, one that started with humble beginnings and currently hosts a bright future.

“When you come from a poor background you wonder, ‘Can I make it? Could I be like them? Can I be among them?’” Lucindo told UFC.com. “This is quite important, being here, seeing them in person. Sometimes I think I'm even in a dream because we truly think it's not possible, but all you need to do is believe that it's possible. And my expectations are up there. There is no better motivation.”