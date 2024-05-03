Iasmin Lucindo Is Ready To Start Building Her Own Legacy

UFC Foundation
At some point or another, a fresh-faced UFC fighter is going to have a “welcome to” moment or two. They come during fight week and definitely in the middle of a bout, but certain milestones bring more reason for pause than others. For 22-year-old Iasmin Lucindo, she cannot help but relish the fact that people she saw as idols and heroes are now peers as she prepares to fight in Brazil for the first time under the promotional banner at UFC 301: Patnoja vs Erceg.
In Rio de Janeiro, a Brazilian is part of every matchup on the card featuring names like José Aldo, Alexandre Pantoja, Michel Pereira and more. Throughout fight week, other Brazilian stars like Alex Pereira and Charles Oliveira have come through the athlete hotel, only adding to the energetic atmosphere in the lead-up to the event.
Before Lucindo makes the walk to fight Karolina Kowalkiewicz on May 4, Lucindo can’t help but reflect on her journey, one that started with humble beginnings and currently hosts a bright future.
“When you come from a poor background you wonder, ‘Can I make it? Could I be like them? Can I be among them?’” Lucindo told UFC.com. “This is quite important, being here, seeing them in person. Sometimes I think I'm even in a dream because we truly think it's not possible, but all you need to do is believe that it's possible. And my expectations are up there. There is no better motivation.”
Furthering Lucindo’s path in the steps of the great Brazilian fighters before her is the relationship she has built with former two-division champion Amanda Nunes. Lucindo said she met Nunes after her UFC debut and that led to Nunes visiting her during training camp to hand down some knowledge.
Lucindo said she got to pick Nunes’ brain intensely and lauded her Fight IQ and professionalism.
“We had an exchange of experiences, and she taught me a lot,” Lucindo said. “She showed me how a champ behaves, and I could see my future very much like hers. She's my idol, I look up to her. She gave lots of pointers, it was amazing.”
Getting those lessons is one thing, but putting them into action is what will keep Lucindo on that upward trajectory she gave herself following back-to-back victories in the UFC.
After earning a performance bonus for her submission win over Polyana Viana in August 2023, Lucindo gets her toughest and most experienced test yet in Kowalkiewicz. The Polish veteran is arguably in the best form since she climbed to a title shot, riding a four-fight winning streak into the weekend. It’s an opportunity Lucindo recognizes as a crucial one in the early days of her career, and the matchup is one she believes caters toward her strength.
“I like strikers because she's going to challenge me,” Lucindo said. “She's aggressive, and I'm also aggressive. It'll be a big challenge for me as well. Not only will I get in the rankings, but she’ll also bring tremendous experience. It will be a pleasure to share the Octagon with her.”
The last time Kowalkiewicz fought in Rio de Janeiro, she fell to Brazilian Cláudia Gadelha, a result Lucindo hopes to replicate herself with her own style added to it.
From there, she hopes the Top 15 beckons, although the depth of the division might force her to wait on that for now. Regardless, Lucindo is just happy to join her compatriots in their attempt to create a special night in Brazilian MMA.
“You can expect a war,” she said. “I'm ready and I believe Karolina is also ready. She's definitely seen my fights and knows that I'm aggressive. But she's also aggressive. So, it's going to be a very bloody fight. It's going to be a fight that fans will love.”
