Iasmin Lucindo Letting It Flow

It’s not hyperbole to say this is the biggest and most dangerous fight of her career. Former title challenger Lemos packs an explosive punching power unique among the 115-lb ranks and has demonstrated the ability to finish the fight wherever it might go, be it the ground or the feet. She gamely lasted a full 25 minutes with the division’s champion Zhang Weili, and has turned back perennial contenders like Marina Rodriguez, Mackeznzie Dern and Michelle Waterson-Gomez. “Amandinha” is forever a formidable foe, and Lucindo is fully aware.

“Lemos is tough,” she says plainly. “She throws isolated strikes, but she strikes to knock you out. I have to be careful with this strategy of hers.”

Mentally, Lucindo has been preparing for this bout almost since the conclusion of her bout with Rodriguez.

“After my last fight, we started looking at the rankings to see who would be my next opponent, and Lemos was one of them. Because I'm coming from four straight wins, I knew they wouldn’t give me an inferior opponent. I’m very happy…our games are very similar. I adapt to my opponents. So I think it's a good match. We planned a game to fight her.”