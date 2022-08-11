Iasmin Lucindo Found Herself In The Fight

She picked up kickboxing and MMA for self-defense purposes and ended up falling in the love with the sport.

“At first it was to defend myself. My mother and my aunts suffered from domestic violence,” Lucindo told UFC.com. “I got into fighting to stand out, to try to defend myself and defend them. I ended up liking it, and the professional fighter emerged.”

Lucindo’s first professional fight came when she was just 14 years old. That’s not a typo.

“Many people don’t think it’s true that I was a professional at the age of 14,” Lucindo said. “But I’ve learned to survive from a very young age, and I found myself in the fight.”