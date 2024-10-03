Iasmin Lucindo | Experience Before Reward

Announcements
She may still be the youngest female fighter on the UFC roster, but Iasmin Lucindo exudes a remarkable wisdom when it comes to stopping to smell the roses.
“I've wasted so much time rushing through life, even though I'm young,” she tells UFC Brazil. “The new generations are like that. We crave instant gratification. So, I'm choosing a different path.”
The No. 14-ranked strawweight is in Salt Lake City discussing her Saturday showdown with No. 6 Marina Rodriguez on the prelims of UFC 307, easily the biggest fight of her career to date.
“I don't want instant gratification. I want to gain experience first, and then I'll compete for the championship belt.”
It’s the right mindset, to be sure. But when you have skills like Lucindo’s, that experience she speaks of tends to stack up pretty fast.
When we last checked in with Lucindo, she had just defeated another strawweight veteran at UFC 301: Karolina Kowalkiewicz. That one felt like a steep hill to climb at the time, too, but the 22-year-old rose to the occasion.
“Before the fight against Karolina, I thought, 'Oh boy, I'm about to face a prominent fighter, who has competed for the championship belt.’ So, I was a bit apprehensive.
“But I knew how hard we had been working. My team and I always develop a plan to ensure a good performance. I knew that if I trusted myself and my team, we would be able to do a great job. And we did. We completely blocked Karolina's strategies.”
That win in Rio last May followed a bonus-winning submission victory over Polyana Viana and a unanimous nod over Brogan Walker. But even with that solid win streak, even she was taken aback by this opportunity to knock on the door of the Top Five.
“Honestly, I was really surprised. I wasn't expecting it, but I truly appreciate it, because I enjoy that kind of challenge. The bigger the challenge, the more prepared I feel.”
Rodriguez has long been among the division’s most dangerous, turning back the likes of Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, Yan Xiaonan and Michelle Waterson-Gomez (twice).
“I've watched many of (Marina’s) fights. She's an elite striker, one of the best in the UFC. I feel honored to share the Octagon with her.”
Lucindo is certain those in attendance at Delta Center and those watching at home are in for some fun when Brazil meets Brazil.
“We're both strikers,” she smiles. “When two strikers meet, we feel over the moon because we know we'll have three intense rounds. I'm very happy. I'm sure we'll put on a great show.”
And if she wakes up on Sunday morning with the No. 6 next to her name, then what?
“Honestly, I'm in no rush at all. People often ask me, 'Do you want to fight for the championship belt?' But I'm not in a hurry for that. God places the opportunities in my path. I accept them and prepare myself.”
That may be, but with only five names above yours, the opportunities will only get bigger. Lucindo seems to understand this, but she’s not ready to engage with the idea. To paraphrase the stoics, she doesn’t worry about what she doesn’t control.
“Enjoy the process,” she insists. “Live in the present, and set the future aside. Focusing too much on the future causes great anxiety, especially for me. It makes me anxious to concentrate on what’s ahead and forget about the present and my work. Right now, I'm focusing on Marina.”
