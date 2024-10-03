Iasmin Lucindo | Experience Before Reward

That win in Rio last May followed a bonus-winning submission victory over Polyana Viana and a unanimous nod over Brogan Walker. But even with that solid win streak, even she was taken aback by this opportunity to knock on the door of the Top Five.

“Honestly, I was really surprised. I wasn't expecting it, but I truly appreciate it, because I enjoy that kind of challenge. The bigger the challenge, the more prepared I feel.”

Rodriguez has long been among the division’s most dangerous, turning back the likes of Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, Yan Xiaonan and Michelle Waterson-Gomez (twice).

How To Watch UFC 307 In Your Country

“I've watched many of (Marina’s) fights. She's an elite striker, one of the best in the UFC. I feel honored to share the Octagon with her.”

Lucindo is certain those in attendance at Delta Center and those watching at home are in for some fun when Brazil meets Brazil.

“We're both strikers,” she smiles. “When two strikers meet, we feel over the moon because we know we'll have three intense rounds. I'm very happy. I'm sure we'll put on a great show.”