Iasmin Lucindo | Back In The Game

“It was pretty surreal to see myself in the game and how closely it resembles me,” she said. “Like even the scar in my eye is the same thing, all the details are there. It's a really surreal experience.”

That was just one in a long string of unusual experiences for the strawweight that punctuated the past 14 months. It began with a pratfall that all too many mixed martial artists encounter: a tainted supplement which resulted in a positive test and a suspension that kept her out of the Octagon. Even when the suspension was lifted last June, finding a fight proved to be easier said than done.

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“Yeah, it was tough,” she admits. “I've never spent a whole year without competing since I started fighting, so that's a very different experience.”