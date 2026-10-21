Iasmin Lucindo | Back In The Game

By her own admission, Iasmin Lucindo would never be mistaken for a gamer, but when she was finally added to the UFC game from EA Sports, she couldn’t resist giving it a try.
“I'm not a big fan of video games, but I bought a gaming console to play, and I was very excited. I said, ‘My God, I'm in the game!’” Lucindo said.
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Sitting with UFC.com in Abu Dhabi ahead of her Saturday bout vs Nicolle Caliari, her face lit up when she recalled playing as herself for the first time.
“It was pretty surreal to see myself in the game and how closely it resembles me,” she said. “Like even the scar in my eye is the same thing, all the details are there. It's a really surreal experience.”
That was just one in a long string of unusual experiences for the strawweight that punctuated the past 14 months. It began with a pratfall that all too many mixed martial artists encounter: a tainted supplement which resulted in a positive test and a suspension that kept her out of the Octagon. Even when the suspension was lifted last June, finding a fight proved to be easier said than done.
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“Yeah, it was tough,” she admits. “I've never spent a whole year without competing since I started fighting, so that's a very different experience.”
It’s worth remembering here that Lucindo has been fighting professionally since the tender age of 15. For nearly the first time in a decade, she was in uncharted waters.
“It took a lot of mental preparation, finding new habits, getting the idea in my head that I'm not going to be fighting,” she said.
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But as she watched her teammates and future opponents continue their journeys, she realized she had to continue hers, even if she didn’t know what the future held.
“Everybody else is training, everybody is improving, so I have to keep working,” she said. “Even if I don't have a fight. That was the big thing: just staying focused on the fact that I have to keep up with everybody else for whenever I do get to come back.
“Something that I've always said: whenever you see me competing, you're going to see a different version of me, and this time, even more. I've never had a year to work on my game like this, and you're going to see a very different and improved version of Iasmin.”
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We’ll all get to witness that new Iasmin October 24, when she’ll open the show with fellow Brazilian Caliari at UFC 333. Caliari had a bumpy start under the UFC banner but enters Saturday after her first win in the promotion, a dramatic third-round arm triangle over Shauna Bannon last May. Lucindo expects her opponent to be riding high on that confidence.
“She's a very explosive fighter, she's very well-rounded, a very good athlete, so I know that it's for sure going to be a great fight,” Lucindo said. “No matter what happens, we're going to deliver a great fight for the fans.”
A fan-friendly fight, yes, but one that she fully expects to win.
“The thing is, I believe that I am a complete fighter,” she said. “I'm not afraid of grappling with anyone or striking with anyone. So, I've got to feel the flow of the fight, see where it goes. But overall, my main goal is always to get a finish, no matter where the fight takes place.”
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Saturday will mark the first time in a long time Lucindo will face an opponent without a number next to her name. Lucindo’s time away has dropped her from the rankings as well, a place where she had been a mainstay for years after defeating high-caliber talent like Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Polyana Viana and former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz. For her part, Lucindo seems unconcerned. She is, after all, only 24 years old with 24 professional fights already under her belt.
“I've done it once; I can do two, three, four, as many times as I need,” she says matter-of-factly. “Up there, I just need to be Iasmin, express myself, and unleash my game.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.